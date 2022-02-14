Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It’s good to talk – says financial planning expert

Presented Charles Stanley Aberdeen
February 14, 2022, 9:30 am
Scott Morrison (left), director of financial planning at Charles Stanley, pictured with colleagues from the Aberdeen office
Why having a conversation is an essential step to being financially confident.

Scott Morrison, director of financial planning at Charles Stanley Aberdeen, explains:

“Money can’t buy you happiness” so the saying goes. It’s often sage advice. Many of life’s pleasures such as a drink with friends or a bracing walk cost little or nothing, and throwing money at a problem won’t necessarily make it go away. There also seems no significant correlation between wealth and contentment. There are wealthy people that are unhappy, and fortune combined with fame seems an especially miserable recipe for some. Meanwhile, many people of comparatively limited means are perfectly fulfilled.

I’ve grown to realise that there are nuances around this conventional wisdom, though. Money can’t necessarily buy happiness, but a lack of it can certainly bring unhappiness. Anxiety around finances is the number one cause of stress in the UK. Clearly, poverty and indebtedness are the most acute examples of this, but money can be a source of worry for everybody, no matter their status or bank balance.

At the root of this is uncertainty. As human beings we seek to control our own destinies, and we want to have the freedom to do the things we want to do.

Money is what we use to achieve this, so uncertainty around our finances, both now and in the future, is cause for anxiety. It is why we all seek to shore up and ‘futureproof’ our lives as far as possible. To be more confident. Money buys us time and gives us options, as well as provides what the heart desires.

While not receiving the same attention as physical or mental health, financial health is a big deal. Indeed, financial concerns can sometimes be contributory factors in issues affecting our mental and even physical health. Being in control of your finances, feeling confident about your future and being in a position to make choices that enable you to enjoy life are all part of the financial wellness picture – and they are really important to our happiness. So why do they receive so little attention?

Have confidence it’s the right thing to do

One reason is talking about money can be uncomfortable. Many of us hesitate to have frank conversations about financial affairs, even with close friends and loved ones. Perhaps we are in fear of being judged – as too spendthrift or too measly; too cavalier or too conservative. We’re not sure we are the same as others or different and we are a bit afraid to find out.

While we don’t need to know precise details of each other’s finances, having some general conversations can be really useful, offering new perspectives and helpful strategies that can build knowledge and confidence.

Sadly, there is usually very little financial education in schools, so most people end up needing lots of advice, both formal and informal, during their lifetime. Sharing experiences, good and bad, can help us achieve our goals, solve problems, avoid costly mistakes and, ultimately, give us the resilience and peace of mind that comes with financial wellness.

Conversations about money can be especially awkward when family is involved – but these are often the most important. Tackling complicated issues such as transferring wealth between generations and inheritance tax planning are daunting, but they are generally best achieved with everyone’s priorities and goals discussed in full. The first step in confidently planning the future is an open conversation.

If this is all too nerve wracking and calling a family ‘AGM’ just seems too formal, then it can make sense to get a professional involved. Not only will they be an expert in the subjects you are discussing, but they can act as an impartial third party that keeps the conversation on track. For complex financial planning they can also be your guiding light and provide invaluable advice. Have the confidence to start these discussions – they will be welcomed by your future self.

For more information on how Charles Stanley Aberdeen can help you be more confident, request your free It’s time to talk guide from Scott today. Call 01224 433 161.

The value of investments can fall as well as rise. Investors may get back less than invested. Charles Stanley & Co. Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

