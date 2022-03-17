Stopping the squander: used office furniture available in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Partnership Home Business

Stopping the squander: used office furniture available in Aberdeen

In partnership with Greenwell
March 17, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 3:51 pm
used office furniture available in Abereen

Why buy new when you can buy used? Purchasing high quality, used office furniture is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint, whether you’re a large business in Aberdeen or an individual working from home.

In today’s society, in its throwaway culture, too often do we buy in new items and toss out “old” products which still have life left in them, needlessly raising landfill levels and damaging our planet.

But by entering into a circular economy, we can put an end to the waste which sweeps this nation everyday.

Purchase used office furniture in Aberdeen

One Aberdeen business is passionate about doing its bit to reduce the amount of products sent to landfill.

Having been selling used office furniture in Aberdeen for 25 years now, Julie Wood, company director of Greenwell, is dedicated to the cause.

“I started out selling used office desks out of a shed; I would buy them from big offices and sell them on,” she says.

“By only purchasing furniture of a high quality, I can ensure that what I sell on still has plenty of life left in it.”

used office furniture (desks) in Aberdeen showroom
Desks of all sizes are available from the Greenwell showroom

Everything your office needs – find it at Greenwell’s showroom in Aberdeen

Noting that, often, when people purchase items – old or new – from a catalogue or website, they will arrive looking nothing like their picture, Greenwell has a showroom on Greenbank Road in which customers can browse and try before they buy.

“We sell everything from filling cabinets to boardroom-sized desks,” explains Julie. “And our prices are always reasonable.

“We want to see our customers get a good deal, because we want them to continue to recycle and re-use, rather than buying new.”

What sort of used office furniture can you find at Greenwell’s Aberdeen showroom?
  • Office chairs – thoroughly cleaned
  • Office desks – large or small, thoroughly cleaned
  • Office storage cabinets – tall or small
  • Filing cabinets – perfectly practical
  • Workstations – of all sizes
  • Reception desks – clean and welcoming
  • Office plants – saved from starvation during the pandemic, Julie now has a selection of beautiful office plants in need of a new home.
office plants available in Aberdeen
Gorgeous plants in need of a new home

Have your used office furniture altered or revamped in Aberdeen

Hot-desking is becoming a lot more popular as businesses return to offices. But rather than throwing out larger workstations, Julie encourages companies to make simple alterations.

“We can cut desks down for clients. Instead of investing money into a whole new set of desks, we can resize used and existing furniture here in Aberdeen and prevent huge amounts of waste going to landfill,” she says. “It’s all about achieving a circular economy.”

What is circular economy?

There are many different definitions of circular economy out there, as the concept is used by such a wide range of researchers and developers.

But, put simply, a circular economy is one which reduces waste and pollution, and keeps products and materials in use for as long as possible.

It is a particular model of consumption designed to share, exchange, reuse and refurbish products until they are beyond repair, at which point their scraps are recycled, or used to build or add to another product.

It is in contrast with the linear economic model which consists of buying, using, and throwing away. A linear model relies on cheap, easily accessible materials and takes up a lot of energy.

Julie Woods outside her used office furniture showroom in Aberdeen
Julie Wood outside the Greenwell showroom in Aberdeen

A collaboration aiming to demolish waste levels in Aberdeen

Over the years, Greenwell has accumulated tonnes worth of used office furniture. Unfortunately, some of it is beyond repair, yet Julie has never resorted to throwing it away.

And newly launched company, Wreck-It-Room, is more than happy about that.

Wreck-It-Room was launched after lockdown as a means of combatting stress. People book in to, quite simply, wreck the joint. Smashing up tables, chairs, boxes – you name it – is the whole point of the venture.

The team then work closely with recycling businesses to ensure left over wood, metal, glass and plastics are given a second lease of life.

“Working with Wreck-It-Room is a win-win situation for us,” says Julie. “We have more than ten 20ft containers full of items that are completely unusable, so collaborating with another local business to divert waste to landfill with the knowledge that the items will be recycled afterwards is fantastic.”

If you, like Julie, are passionate about the circular economy, or are simply on the look-out for some high quality, used office furniture in Aberdeen, visit the Greenwell website for more information, or have a browse of the showroom on Greenbank Road.

