Stopping the squander: used office furniture available in Aberdeen

Why buy new when you can buy used? Purchasing high quality, used office furniture is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint, whether you’re a large business in Aberdeen or an individual working from home.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

In today’s society, in its throwaway culture, too often do we buy in new items and toss out “old” products which still have life left in them, needlessly raising landfill levels and damaging our planet.

But by entering into a circular economy, we can put an end to the waste which sweeps this nation everyday.

Purchase used office furniture in Aberdeen

One Aberdeen business is passionate about doing its bit to reduce the amount of products sent to landfill.

Having been selling used office furniture in Aberdeen for 25 years now, Julie Wood, company director of Greenwell, is dedicated to the cause.

“I started out selling used office desks out of a shed; I would buy them from big offices and sell them on,” she says.

“By only purchasing furniture of a high quality, I can ensure that what I sell on still has plenty of life left in it.”

Everything your office needs – find it at Greenwell’s showroom in Aberdeen

Noting that, often, when people purchase items – old or new – from a catalogue or website, they will arrive looking nothing like their picture, Greenwell has a showroom on Greenbank Road in which customers can browse and try before they buy.

“We sell everything from filling cabinets to boardroom-sized desks,” explains Julie. “And our prices are always reasonable.

“We want to see our customers get a good deal, because we want them to continue to recycle and re-use, rather than buying new.”

What sort of used office furniture can you find at Greenwell’s Aberdeen showroom?

Office chairs – thoroughly cleaned

– thoroughly cleaned Office desks – large or small, thoroughly cleaned

– large or small, thoroughly cleaned Office storage cabinets – tall or small

– tall or small Filing cabinets – perfectly practical

– perfectly practical Workstations – of all sizes

– of all sizes Reception desks – clean and welcoming

– clean and welcoming Office plants – saved from starvation during the pandemic, Julie now has a selection of beautiful office plants in need of a new home.

Have your used office furniture altered or revamped in Aberdeen

Hot-desking is becoming a lot more popular as businesses return to offices. But rather than throwing out larger workstations, Julie encourages companies to make simple alterations.

“We can cut desks down for clients. Instead of investing money into a whole new set of desks, we can resize used and existing furniture here in Aberdeen and prevent huge amounts of waste going to landfill,” she says. “It’s all about achieving a circular economy.”

What is circular economy?

There are many different definitions of circular economy out there, as the concept is used by such a wide range of researchers and developers.

But, put simply, a circular economy is one which reduces waste and pollution, and keeps products and materials in use for as long as possible.

It is a particular model of consumption designed to share, exchange, reuse and refurbish products until they are beyond repair, at which point their scraps are recycled, or used to build or add to another product.

It is in contrast with the linear economic model which consists of buying, using, and throwing away. A linear model relies on cheap, easily accessible materials and takes up a lot of energy.

A collaboration aiming to demolish waste levels in Aberdeen

Over the years, Greenwell has accumulated tonnes worth of used office furniture. Unfortunately, some of it is beyond repair, yet Julie has never resorted to throwing it away.

And newly launched company, Wreck-It-Room, is more than happy about that.

Wreck-It-Room was launched after lockdown as a means of combatting stress. People book in to, quite simply, wreck the joint. Smashing up tables, chairs, boxes – you name it – is the whole point of the venture.

The team then work closely with recycling businesses to ensure left over wood, metal, glass and plastics are given a second lease of life.

“Working with Wreck-It-Room is a win-win situation for us,” says Julie. “We have more than ten 20ft containers full of items that are completely unusable, so collaborating with another local business to divert waste to landfill with the knowledge that the items will be recycled afterwards is fantastic.”

If you, like Julie, are passionate about the circular economy, or are simply on the look-out for some high quality, used office furniture in Aberdeen, visit the Greenwell website for more information, or have a browse of the showroom on Greenbank Road.