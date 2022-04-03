Ledingham Chalmers announces board and Inverness partner promotions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ledingham Chalmers has unveiled a raft of appointments and promotions as it continues plans to double revenue to £25 million by 2025, along with a major recruitment drive.

Inverness-based partner Victoria Leslie has joined the board of the law firm, while senior associates in the corporate team Sarah Londragan and Andrew Stott — based in Stirling and Inverness respectively — are promoted to partner.

The firm — which has a headcount of 166 including 28 partners — has seen five new starts since January and is also recruiting for around 12 posts across all four offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Stirling, not including intern and trainee positions.

Ms Leslie is now a full equity partner and heads up the firm’s litigation department in the Highland capital.

She regularly acts for commercial, public and private sector clients and is an experienced litigator specialising in contractual disputes as well as those relating to wills.

Ms Leslie joined the firm in 2007, was promoted to partner ten years later and has been a Law Society of Scotland-accredited specialist in personal injury law since 2015. She is also recognised in both the Legal 500 and Chambers UK 2022 rankings.

“Throughout her time at Ledingham Chalmers (Victoria) has made an enormous contribution, consistently delivering for our clients while being a supportive, knowledgeable and respected colleague,” said managing partner, Jennifer Young.

Newly-promoted partner Mr Stott, is also president of Inverness Chamber of Commerce and along with Ms Londragan, continues to be part of the firm’s support of entrepreneur organisation, Elevator accelerators, in particular Green Matters.

Other promotions

The firm has promoted a further five staff in Aberdeen and Inverness.

In Aberdeen, Louise Simpson from the private client team moves up to senior associate, while senior solicitors Lois Craig (rural) and Emma McNay (personal injury claims for organisations), step up to associate.

Rosie Allan from the family law team becomes a senior solicitor.

Inverness-based Natalie Coll from the private client team also becomes senior solicitor after passing all her Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) exams at the end of last year.

This meant she became only one of three lawyers practising in the Highlands to have the qualification in the trusts and estates discipline.

Growth plans

Ms Young noted the promotions are part of the firm’s growth plans to double revenue to £25m by 2025, along with recruitment.

“All of these promotions recognise the talent of each of these remarkable lawyers and their contribution to the firm and its growth,” she added.

“When it comes to hiring, I’m pleased to say while we’re operating in an exceptionally competitive recruitment market, we’re attracting impressive people to work with us.”

At the end of 2021, Ledingham Chalmers’ staff shared a Covid-19 bonus pot worth £150,000.