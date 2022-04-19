How government funding has transformed one Moray business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
How government funding has transformed one Moray business

Presented by BLS
April 19, 2022, 11:34 am
workers at Makar Technolody Ltd, an SME in Scotland that got a BLS loan

Did you know, if you own an SME in Scotland, you could be eligible for a loan from anything from £25,000 to £250,000, to ensure your proposals don’t fail from a lack of finance?

Fully funded by the Scottish Government, Business Loans Scotland (BLS) has issued loans to 130 businesses across Scotland to date, totalling in excess of £9.7 million.

Makar Technologies has received two £50,000 loans from BLS, allowing the company to double its production capability and even launch its very own product range.

How BLS helped Moray based Makar Technologies

Specialists in electronic manufacturing, Moray based Makar Technologies has grown rapidly since its inception in 2015. Led by a highly experienced electronics manufacture and design team, the company focusses on delivering high quality systems at an affordable price, and they are one of the UK’s leading EMS solutions providers.

With business booming and orders continuing to rise, David King, Director of Makar Technologies, identified a need for additional funds to help restructure the current facilities and enable the business to grow to meet the needs of increasing customer demand.

Approaching Business Loans Scotland (BLS) as part of a larger funding package, Makar Technologies initially received a loan for £50,000 to support the business through this growth period, enabling their production capability to double in size by purchasing and introducing a second manufacturing line and adding advance test processes.

Speaking of the loans issued, director of Makar Technologies David King said: “As a young but fast growing business, the availability of additional funds to purchase equipment and to development products and processes are essential.

“Working closely with Business Loan Scotland over the years has helped the business to fund its growth with the minimum amount of complexity. Working with our dedicated Account Manager and using their internet based portal made the application process straightforward.

“Their support has assisted our business to grow from a start-up business employing 4 staff to a business now employing 40 staff at present while delivering over 200 product ranges to the UK and international technology market place.”

SMEs in Scotland shouldn’t be afraid of asking for a loan

Young man working with laptop (get at SME Scotland loan from BLS)

Following the successful growth phase of the business, Makar Technologies approached BLS for a second round of funding and were awarded an additional £50,000 loan.

The business plans to invest this second loan into developing their very own product range which will enable the business to move from being a contract based design and manufacturing company to a product based original equipment manufacturer.

King added: “As a high technology design, manufacturing and service business we must ensure we can provide our clients and customers with market leading capabilities and products.

“Over the past 5 years Makar Technologies Ltd have been doubling in sales and manufacturing capability year on year and that has required a high level of inward and external investment.”

Supporting small and medium sized businesses across Scotland with loans to start-up or grow, BLS offer loans from £25,000 to £250,000 to ensure that commercially viable proposals do not fail from a lack of access to finance.

Andrew Dickson, Fund Manager of Business Loans Scotland said: “I am delighted that Business Loans Scotland has been able to support Makar Technologies Ltd with
the finance required to accelerate their growth plans and take the business to the next level.

“I have no doubt that the team at Makar Technologies have an exciting year ahead as they progress with the development of their very own range of products and I wish David and all the team continued success for the future.”

For more information on how BLS could help transform your business, visit the BLS website, where you can also apply for a loan today.  

