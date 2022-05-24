Prices set to soar at popular restaurants Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prices set to soar at popular restaurants Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s

By Kelly Wilson
May 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 6:00 pm
Frankie and Benny's at Queen's Link Aberdeen.
Fans of major restaurant chains Frankie & Benny’s and Wagamama across the north and north-east have been warned of rising food prices.

Owners The Restaurant Group (TRG) said it was battling soaring inflation and food and drink costs could rise by around nine per cent to 10 per cent over its full-year.

There are two Frankie & Benny’s restaurants in Aberdeen. One within Union Square and one at Queens Links Leisure Park at the Beach.

There is also a restaurant in Inverness at Inverness Shopping Park.

Wagamama has the one branch within Union Square.

Wagamama, Union Square, Aberdeen.

TRG said ingredient prices have rocketed, with higher energy and fuel costs all pushing up the cost of food and drink.

The group said it continues to work with supply chain partners to offset some of the higher costs but cautioned it “remains a volatile inflationary market”, with price pressures compounded by the war in Ukraine.

But TRG said strong trading across its Wagamama and pubs businesses was helping mitigate soaring inflation, with like-for-like sales up 11 per cent and 6 per cent respectively versus 2019 pre-pandemic levels in the six weeks so far of its second quarter.

Food shopping prices rocketing

News of rising costs comes at the same time as new figures revealed the price of groceries has increased at its fastest rate for 13 years.

Researchers at Kantar revealed that grocery price inflation reached seven per cent over the past four weeks to mark the highest level since May 2009.

Dog food, savoury snacks and fresh meat saw particularly sharp price rises, although spirit prices slipped for the month.

Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight said: “People are really feeling the squeeze at the supermarket tills and they’re having to stretch their budgets further to accommodate rising prices.

“To put the most recent numbers into context, if you were picking up supplies for a family fry-up over the long weekend with toast, eggs, sausages, bacon and beans it would cost you £6.83 – that’s a significant 40p increase on last year.”

Weekly food shop a concern

Kantar added that its recent survey found that 22 per cent of households are “struggling” to make ends meet, with the rising price of the weekly shop a concern for more than nine in 10 of these people.

The latest figures also reported that supermarket sales dropped by 4.4 per cent over the 12 weeks to May 15.

It reflected a softer decline than previous periods, with sales over the last four weeks only down 1.7 per cent.

The research firm said it represented the strongest month since Christmas.

