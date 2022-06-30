Glitzy Energy Ball to make its much anticipated return later this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hugely popular social event of the year the Energy Ball, in association with The Press and Journal and Energy Voice, is returning to the north-east.

The highlight of the social calendar and a celebration of the vibrant energy sector is taking place on November 26.

It comes three years after the last event which saw more than 700 people attend the glitzy black tie event at P&J Live to enjoy a spectacular dinner and host of entertainment.

The night is a glamorous celebration of the people who electrify the energy industry and a chance to network and socialise with some of the region’s most influential and respected business leaders alongside clients and colleagues.

‘Best night on the calendar’

The Press and Journal editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell, said: “It’s great to see the return of the Energy Ball to its rightful place as the best night on the calendar.

“We have worked hard these past few years to keep the lights on and lead the transition to a better industry that will continue to lead the world with our innovation and dedication.

“Be part of something amazing and join us, your colleagues and clients and other members of the community to celebrate.”

Entertainment on the night, sponsored by Balmoral, will be provided by 14-piece show band Club Live, who make their triumphant return to the north-east’s unparalleled party night.

Balmoral Group chairman and managing director Sir James Milne said: “We very much look forward to the return of the Energy Ball in 2022.

“This event, like so many other industry gatherings, has been badly missed over the past couple of years.

“It will be wonderful to be able to come together as an industry once again.”

Funds raised on the night will support Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance in keeping the crews of Helimed 76 and Helimed 79 in the air and saving lives.

Nick Harvey, SCAA’s director of fundraising and communications said: ”

“Many in the energy sector have seen first hand the vital work SCAA does and the crucial role it plays in supporting workers employed in all industries throughout Scotland.

“The P&J has been a principal ally in establishing SCAA as a vital and respected brand in the north East of Scotland and the Highland and Islands.

“Supporting SCAA means supporting our life-saving missions and there should be no doubt that whatever help people can give is helping to save lives.”

Chance to bring sector together

Other partners supporting the event includes ITC Hydraulics & Manufacturing, Brookson Legal and Cala.

ITC managing director Tracy Clark said: “ITC are delighted to continue their support with the Energy Ball for the eighth year running.

“The Energy Ball is a well-attended event which offers a chance for customers, suppliers and work colleagues to socialise out with the working environment.”

Brookson Legal head of legal services Matthew Fryer said it was a “pleasure” to be sponsoring the event.

He added: “”With the previous year’s events cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is going to be a fantastic evening for the industry to finally meet face to face again and spend time with peers to share knowledge and trends.”

Cala managing director Mike Naysmith said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Energy Ball 2022 which is a fantastic opportunity after the well documented challenges of the last two years to bring the sector and its partners together again for an evening.”

Energy Ball tickets are now on sale with early bird tickets available from June 30th until August 31st.

Viisit the event website at www.energyball.co.uk to purchase.