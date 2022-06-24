Aberdeen teenager joins hospitality programme, KPMG promotion, award for Baker Hughes and beating the ‘career break curse’ with Harbour Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen teenager joins hospitality programme, KPMG promotion, award for Baker Hughes and beating the ‘career break curse’ with Harbour Energy

By Kelly Wilson
June 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 12:44 pm
Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Promotion at KPMG Aberdeen office

KPMG UK has promoted Daniel Crighton to director within it’s Aberdeen based audit practice.

Mr Crighton joined the firm in 2010 as a graduate and has extensive experience working with upstream oil and gas clients.

Daniel Crighton is promoted to director within KPMG's audit practice.
KPMG UK in Scotland head of financial services audit John Waterson said: “It’s fantastic to see new audit directors coming through in Scotland.

“We’ve invested a huge amount in the practice and continue to ensure audit quality and our people are our top priorities.”

In Scotland KPMG UK employs around 1,000 people across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Recognition for safety work at Montrose Port

Montrose Port Authority (MPA) and Baker Hughes have been named as joint winners of the Innovation in Port Safety Award at the 2022 Multimodal Awards ceremony.

The awards recognise excellence in air, road, rail, maritime, and freight forwarding services.

Baker Hughes and MPA submitted a joint application for the award, based on their partnership working around improving safety, security and the environmental performance of the Baker Hughes facility at the port – with the company being the port’s biggest tenant by land area.

Nigel Owens, David Brown, chairman of Port Skills &amp; Safety, Jim Roberts, executive director-product delivery at Baker Hughes, Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, and Robert Jervis, Multimodal director
L-R Nigel Owens, David Brown, chairman of Port Skills & Safety, Jim Roberts, executive director-product delivery at Baker Hughes, Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, and Robert Jervis, Multimodal director

Baker Hughes product delivery director Jim Roberts said: “Working in partnership, we have demonstrated how Montrose Port is one of the safest and most eco-friendly ports in Scotland.”

Aberdeen teenager secures hospitality placement

Harry McCombie a food and beverage assistant at the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West has achieved a hospitality placement with HIT Scotland.

The 18-year-old will take part in the development course later this year along with 17 other members of staff from the Cairn Hotel Group.

Harry McCombie.
Offering four different standalone one-day modules for those working in Scottish hospitality or tourism, funded by the Scottish Government’s National Transition Training Fund, the programme aims to improve leadership, performance and engagement amongst professionals up and down the country.

Mr McCombie said: “I entered hospitality at the age of 16 and have had a love for giving a great experience to the guests, working with a team of talented people, and getting the job done.

“I take a lot personally from hospitality: from my mistakes where I can learn how to better myself, to making people happy and seeing guests enjoy themselves.

“It makes the job worthwhile and boosts my personal confidence and motivation to keep doing the job to the best of my ability.

Beating the ‘career break curse’

Engineers and people working in STEM in Aberdeen have the opportunity to break through the so-called “career break curse” after a new job scheme has been launched by Harbour Energy.

The independent oil and gas company has teamed up with award-winning STEM Returners to run the scheme at their site in Aberdeen.

Stem

Roles will include technical assistants in the subsurface business unit, change & release engineer and incident & problem engineer in the IT unit.

Harbour Energy global head of diversity, equity and inclusion Mavis Angaboso said:

“This is one of several initiatives we are looking into as part of our diversity, equity & inclusion strategy.”

STEM Returners has helped more than 260 engineers across the UK since it began in 2017.

