Aberdeen teenager joins hospitality programme, KPMG promotion, award for Baker Hughes and beating the ‘career break curse’ with Harbour Energy

Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Promotion at KPMG Aberdeen office

KPMG UK has promoted Daniel Crighton to director within it’s Aberdeen based audit practice.

Mr Crighton joined the firm in 2010 as a graduate and has extensive experience working with upstream oil and gas clients.

KPMG UK in Scotland head of financial services audit John Waterson said: “It’s fantastic to see new audit directors coming through in Scotland.

“We’ve invested a huge amount in the practice and continue to ensure audit quality and our people are our top priorities.”

In Scotland KPMG UK employs around 1,000 people across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Recognition for safety work at Montrose Port

Montrose Port Authority (MPA) and Baker Hughes have been named as joint winners of the Innovation in Port Safety Award at the 2022 Multimodal Awards ceremony.

The awards recognise excellence in air, road, rail, maritime, and freight forwarding services.

Baker Hughes and MPA submitted a joint application for the award, based on their partnership working around improving safety, security and the environmental performance of the Baker Hughes facility at the port – with the company being the port’s biggest tenant by land area.

Baker Hughes product delivery director Jim Roberts said: “Working in partnership, we have demonstrated how Montrose Port is one of the safest and most eco-friendly ports in Scotland.”

Aberdeen teenager secures hospitality placement

Harry McCombie a food and beverage assistant at the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West has achieved a hospitality placement with HIT Scotland.

The 18-year-old will take part in the development course later this year along with 17 other members of staff from the Cairn Hotel Group.

Offering four different standalone one-day modules for those working in Scottish hospitality or tourism, funded by the Scottish Government’s National Transition Training Fund, the programme aims to improve leadership, performance and engagement amongst professionals up and down the country.

Mr McCombie said: “I entered hospitality at the age of 16 and have had a love for giving a great experience to the guests, working with a team of talented people, and getting the job done.

“I take a lot personally from hospitality: from my mistakes where I can learn how to better myself, to making people happy and seeing guests enjoy themselves.

“It makes the job worthwhile and boosts my personal confidence and motivation to keep doing the job to the best of my ability.

Beating the ‘career break curse’

Engineers and people working in STEM in Aberdeen have the opportunity to break through the so-called “career break curse” after a new job scheme has been launched by Harbour Energy.

The independent oil and gas company has teamed up with award-winning STEM Returners to run the scheme at their site in Aberdeen.

Roles will include technical assistants in the subsurface business unit, change & release engineer and incident & problem engineer in the IT unit.

Harbour Energy global head of diversity, equity and inclusion Mavis Angaboso said:

“This is one of several initiatives we are looking into as part of our diversity, equity & inclusion strategy.”

STEM Returners has helped more than 260 engineers across the UK since it began in 2017.