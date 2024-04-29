St Fittick’s Park campaigners claim early victory in battle with ETZ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Fittick’s Park campaigners claim early victory in battle with ETZ

Lord Fairley accepts case for judicial review into development plans for much-loved Aberdeen green space.

By Keith Findlay
St Fittick's Community Park in Torry, Aberdeen.
St Fittick's Community Park in Torry, Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Campaigners trying to save an Aberdeen park earmarked for the new Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) say they feel vindicated by their battle going to a  judicial review.

The Friends of St Fittick’s Park (FoSFP) today welcomed the ruling by Lord Fairley, in the Court of Session, Edinburgh.

He accepted their petition, which focused on Aberdeen City Council’s “failure to exercise its duties under the Equality Act 2010” and an “apparent interest” of a councillor in ETZ Ltd.

Ever since the ETZ proposals emerged in 2019, campaigners have argued that the plans for destroying the park for a so-called ETZ will be devastating for the community.”

A statement from FoSFP said: “Lord Fairley… appears to agree with campaigners and many people in Torry that significant questions need to be answered regarding the legality of rezoning St Fittick’s Park for a so-called Energy Transition Zone.

“Ever since the ETZ proposals emerged in 2019, campaigners have argued that the plans for destroying the park for a so-called ETZ will be devastating for the community,

“Accordingly, campaigners feel somewhat vindicated that one of Scotland’s leading judges accepts there is a case to answer and is permitting a judicial review.

St Fittick's Community Park
St Fittick’s Community Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“This validates the concerns expressed by campaigners who have long argued that the
development process originally hatched by (Sir) Ian Wood’s Opportunity North East (One) has bypassed local democratic processes and is tangled in a web of conflicts of interest between Aberdeen City councillors, council officers, One, Port of Aberdeen, Scottish Enterprise and ETZ Ltd, as well as the Scottish and UK governments.

“Today’s announcement will bring some respite for the local campaigners who have spent much time over the past four years fighting to expose the injustice and flaws of the plans.”

Who’s involved and what’s at stake?

The not-for-profit ETZ Ltd, established in May 2021, is behind the new industrial zone near Port of Aberdeen.

Consultation documents published last year showed about one-third of St Fittick’s Community Park is under threat.

ETZ Ltd is chaired by veteran businessman Sir Ian Wood, with representatives from the likes of Port of Aberdeen, Shell and the North Sea Transition Authority also on its board.

St Fittick's Park campaigners protest during a visit by First Minister Humza Yousaf to Aberdeen last year.
St Fittick’s Park campaigners protest during a visit by First Minister Humza Yousaf to Aberdeen last year. Image: Friends of St Fittick’s Park

FoSFP campaigner and Torry resident Scott Herrett said: “When I first joined the campaign there were only a handful of members.

“But now we have hundreds of supporters in Aberdeen and throughout Scotland and the UK, as well as internationally.

“We are still far from our aim of protecting the park in its entirety, but today’s announcement means we have successfully thrown a huge spanner in the works of these reckless plans for our park.

Scott Herrett,
Scott Herrett. Image: Loretta Hood/DC Thomson

“It’s also a validation of the campaign and shows the power of what a small number of
people can collectively achieve, even if up against billionaire interests and a planning system that appears to favour the interests of rich developers over the needs of people in communities like Torry’.

FoSFP said its campaign would now focus on building and solidifying support in “Torry and beyond”, and the group’s “exciting “plans for an outside classroom – creating space for people of all ages to learn more about the plants and “abundant” wildlife in the park.

We need our natural spaces to stay healthy, so we will keep fighting to protect the park.”

Campaigner Jean Boucher said: “The Friends of Saint Fittick’s Park are happy that the court will look into the case over the park.

“We think it’s important for the city council to take care of the park and the residents of Torry.

“We need our natural spaces to stay healthy, so we will keep fighting to protect the park.

“It’s a small part of a bigger fight to protect the Earth as our global environment also faces challenges”.

St Fittick's Park.
St Fittick’s Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Another FoSFP campaigner, Ishbel Shand, said: “The abuse of power by the powerful has happened throughout history.

“It’s always been resisted by those decent folk who’re motivated by concern for social justice, and not by monetary gain.”

ETZ has been approached for comment.

A spokeswoman for the city council said: “We are unable to comment on ongoing legal matters.”

Conversation