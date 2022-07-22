EQ Accountants support Turriff Show’s EQ Food & Drink Pavilion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

EQ Accountants are a modern accounting, tax, and business advisory practice with offices in Forfar, Dundee and Glenrothes. For the second time, the firm are sponsoring the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion at the Turriff Show, which will showcase and celebrate local producers throughout Aberdeenshire and beyond.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Their dedicated agriculture team, known as EQ Agriculture, is recognised as one of the leading providers of accountancy, taxation, and business advisory services to the Scottish rural sector. This reputation has been built up over many years and the firm continue to grow their agricultural client base through their extensive experience and knowledge of the sector.

The EQ Agriculture team understand farming and the issues affecting the industry with many of them owning and running farms themselves. They act for a range of clients including livestock and arable farmers, estates and landowners and many diversified businesses operating in the rural economy throughout Scotland. Highly regarded by their clients, they are renowned for their proactive and personal approach, getting to know their clients’ circumstances and key drivers so that they can deliver reliable tailored support and advice to help them achieve their personal and business objectives, create, and protect their wealth.

Along with general accounting support, the EQ Agriculture team regularly advise clients on several other matters to provide a proactive and comprehensive service. These include tax planning, budgetary and financial controls, growth and diversification, support with accounting software packages and farm business appraisals.

Mark Smeaton, Head of EQ Agriculture, says, “Agriculture is a prominent sector for us, and we act for a range of rural clients across Scotland with an increasing client base across the North East. We are delighted to be sponsoring the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion at the Turriff Show once again this year. It’s a fantastic way to highlight local producers with an event that the community can all get involved in. We will also have our own stand at the event and look forward to seeing clients and contacts at the show”.

You can visit the EQ team at stand 17 around the main ring of the Turriff Show and make sure to pop by the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion to see the superb showcase of local produce on offer.

For more information or to discuss your own circumstances, you can contact the EQ Agriculture team on 01307 474274 or email agriculture@eqaccountants.co.uk.