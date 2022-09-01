Scotland Food & Drink names new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland Food & Drink names new chief executive

By Kelly Wilson
September 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:46 am
Iain Baxter is new chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink
Iain Baxter is new chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink

A well-known figure in the whisky industry has been appointed new chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink (SF&D).

Iain Baxter takes over the role from James Withers who announced earlier this year he was stepping down after nearly 11 years a the helm.

Mr Baxter has more than 15 years experience within Scotch whisky having worked at Glenmorangie, Inver House, International Beverage, and latterly Ian Macleod Distillers.

SF&D said his appointment would bring a “deep understanding of Scotland’s food and drink industry from a new perspective”.

As well as his roles within the drink sector, Mr Baxter has held senior change management roles within housing associations and was sales and marketing director at Caledonian Sleeper between 2015 and 2018.

‘Dynamic time’ for Scottish food & drink

Mr Baxter, who has an MBA from University of Dundee, said: “I am delighted to be joining Scotland Food & Drink at this dynamic time in our national food and drink story.

“We will of course face domestic and global challenges; not least the economic and environmental headwinds, which cannot be underestimated.

“However, with the enviable strength of our national food and drink brand, rooted in the passion and commitment of everyone involved in the sector, I am confident that Scotland is well positioned for strong growth.”

Appointment helps fulfil ambition

SF&D was launched in 2007 to grow the value and reputation of the nation’s food and drink industry. It now boasts more than 420 member companies, mostly food and drink manufacturers.

Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, founder of Genius Foods and chairwoman of SF&D said: “Following a rigorous search process led by Carlyle, Iain stood out as the ideal candidate to take Scotland Food & Drink into the next chapter of the organisation.

“Iain’s experience leading change across industries will be invaluable as we face up to harsh macro-economic realities that face our and every other area of the economy.

“In his whisky career, Iain championed Scotland’s national drink around the world, and will help us fulfil our ambition to promote Scotland globally as a land of food and drink.”

Mr Baxter will start on October 31, with John Davidson – who is currently deputy chief executive and strategy director – acting as interim until then.

