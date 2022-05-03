Scotland Food & Drink supremo James Withers stepping down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland Food & Drink supremo James Withers stepping down

By Keith Findlay
May 3, 2022, 1:21 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 1:56 pm
James Withers is handing over the reins at Scotland Foood & Drink
Scotland Food & Drink (SF&D) chief executive James Withers is stepping down from his post after nearly 11 years at the helm.

The industry leadership group said he would stay on over the coming months to support its search for a successor and ensure a smooth transition.

It has been a very difficult decision to step down; I still consider it one of the best jobs in the country.”

James Withers, outgoing CEO of Scotland Food & Drink.

SF&D chairwoman Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne said: “James has made a transformational contribution to our organisation and his impact has been felt across the food and drink sector in Scotland.

“When James joined us in 2011, Scotland Food & Drink was still in its infancy and the industry wasn’t always spoken of as a Scottish success story.

“Later this year when James departs, his successor will inherit a strong, well-established organisation, a talented staff body and a sector critical to the future of Scotland’s economy and communities.”

She added: “The board and staff will be very sad to see James depart, but we understand his decision and are very pleased he has agreed to stay and work closely with myself and the board to manage the transition.”

More than a decade ‘gone in a flash’

Mr Withers, 45, said: “It has been a huge privilege to be in this role for over a decade.

“That it has gone in a flash must be a good sign. It has been a very difficult decision to step down; I still consider it one of the best jobs in the country.

“However, it is exciting that someone else will soon have the opportunity to embrace it.”

Mr Withers added: “So many in government and business have been willing to work in partnership with the SF&D team and me to try and build Scotland’s reputation for food and drink, both here and internationally.

“It’s never easy to know when the right time is to step down. But ahead of the development of a new industry strategy towards the end of the year, and with a strong foundation in place, this feels right.

“My successor will inherit an incredibly talented group of staff and committed partners across the private and public sector.

“I am sure a change will bring new opportunities for the organisation as well as me personally.”

Nothing planned

Mr Withers, previously chief executive of National Farmers Union Scotland. said he had no firm plans for the future.

“I hope to continue to play a part in Scotland’s economic development story, in the food and drink sector and beyond,” he said, adding: “It remains something I am hugely passionate about.”

SF&D was launched in 2007 to grow the value and reputation of the nation’s food and drink industry. It now boasts more than 420 member companies, mostly food and drink manufacturers.

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

