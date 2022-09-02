Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay

By Simon Warburton
September 2, 2022, 8:26 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 9:21 am
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair is blaming "short-sighted and short-term decisions" by Newquay Airport as it stops Aberdeen and Inverness flights.

Loganair is to cull flights from Aberdeen to Newquay this winter, while Inverness summer services next year will also be canned in a move the airline is blaming on “short-sighted decisions” by the Cornish airport.

Daily services from Cornwall Airport Newquay to Manchester and onwards to Aberdeen, together with non-stop flights to Edinburgh and Newcastle, will be completely suspended between November 2022 and March 2023.

In all, almost 300 flights scheduled to Newquay during the coming winter season have been withdrawn from the airline’s schedule.

Loganair aircraft airborne with wheels down.
Loganair.

In a further blow to services from the north, summer routes linking Newquay with Teesside and onwards to Inverness will not return in 2023 and planned growth on other routes is to be redirected to other UK airports.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve taken the decision to withdraw our entire winter Newquay programme and to curtail our summer 2023 plans too.

Loganair disappointed by Cornwall Airport’s ‘short-sighted’ decisions

“Despite all the challenges the pandemic has delivered, we’ve worked incredibly hard over the last two years to build up our presence at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

“We’re most disappointed that short-sighted and short-term decisions by the airport’s management to incentivise unsustainable operations by other airlines leave no prospect of winter flights remaining viable, particularly against a backdrop of high fuel prices and rising inflation.

Inverness Airport
Blow for Inverness Airport.

“In the meantime, we’ll be directing our efforts towards other UK regional airports such as Southampton, Exeter and Cardiff, where airport managements recognise and appreciate the enormous value that year-round, sustainable regional air services can bring to their communities and local economies.”

Loganair, which recently added extra more capacity on flights between Aberdeen and Dublin, has contacted all customers with forward winter bookings on the affected routes to offer a change of travel date or refund options.

Loganair’s summer 2023 flights are now on sale as normal.

Cornwall Airport Newquay was not immediately available for comment.

