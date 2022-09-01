Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link

By Chris Cromar
September 1, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 2:20 pm
Loganair aircraft.
The Loganair flight between Aberdeen and Dublin started last year.

Loganair is marking the first anniversary of its Aberdeen to Dublin service by announcing plans to increase the number of seats offered, as well as introducing lower fares on the route.

The Scottish airline helped re-establish the link between the two cities following the collapse of Stobart Air in September 2021.

The service between the Granite City and the Irish capital remains a key connection for Loganair, flying up to six days per week.

50,000 seats for the year ahead

Loganair is expecting to offer almost 50,000 seats on the route in the year ahead, almost twice as many as in its first year and due to its popularity has now deployed the largest aircraft in its fleet, the 72-seater ATR-72.

Loganair has a number of flights from Aberdeen Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Due to the efficiency and low environmental footprint of the ATR72, the airline said this will enable them to offer a wider range of lower fares between the cities.

Fares from October 31 will begin from £59.99, including taxes, about 18% lower than the current lowest price.

Loganair’s chief commercial officer, Luke Lovegrove said: “It’s great to celebrate our first anniversary on the Aberdeen-Dublin route by setting out exciting plans to offer more seats and lower fares on this important route.

‘Pleased to be looking to the future’

“It reflects just how far we’ve progressed since we tentatively began flights last September – and it’s all too easy to forget that this was a time when pandemic restrictions still dominated the travel industry.

“With those firmly behind us, we’re pleased to be looking to the future and providing more of the services that our customers need, whether they be travelling for business, leisure or to catch another flight on one of Loganair’s wide range of partner airlines.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
