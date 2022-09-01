Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loganair is marking the first anniversary of its Aberdeen to Dublin service by announcing plans to increase the number of seats offered, as well as introducing lower fares on the route.

The Scottish airline helped re-establish the link between the two cities following the collapse of Stobart Air in September 2021.

The service between the Granite City and the Irish capital remains a key connection for Loganair, flying up to six days per week.

50,000 seats for the year ahead

Loganair is expecting to offer almost 50,000 seats on the route in the year ahead, almost twice as many as in its first year and due to its popularity has now deployed the largest aircraft in its fleet, the 72-seater ATR-72.

Due to the efficiency and low environmental footprint of the ATR72, the airline said this will enable them to offer a wider range of lower fares between the cities.

Fares from October 31 will begin from £59.99, including taxes, about 18% lower than the current lowest price.

Loganair’s chief commercial officer, Luke Lovegrove said: “It’s great to celebrate our first anniversary on the Aberdeen-Dublin route by setting out exciting plans to offer more seats and lower fares on this important route.

‘Pleased to be looking to the future’

“It reflects just how far we’ve progressed since we tentatively began flights last September – and it’s all too easy to forget that this was a time when pandemic restrictions still dominated the travel industry.

“With those firmly behind us, we’re pleased to be looking to the future and providing more of the services that our customers need, whether they be travelling for business, leisure or to catch another flight on one of Loganair’s wide range of partner airlines.”