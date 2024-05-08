Wood rejects £1.42 billion takeover proposal from Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Wood rejects £1.42 billion takeover proposal from Middle East

The suitor now has until June 5 to make a formal bid or walk away.

By Keith Findlay
Wood employee
Aberdeen-based Wood has a new suitor. Image: Wood

Shares in Aberdeen’s largest company, Wood, have surged nearly 13% after it confirmed it had received and rejected a £1.42 billion takeover proposal.

The London-listed engineering and consultancy services giant revealed it was being courted by Lebanese company Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners.

As of 1.47pm, Wood’s shares were each worth 186.2p

Who’s the suitor behind proposed takeover of Wood?

On its website, Beirut-headquartered Dar says it is “one of the world’s leading consultancies, providing design, planning, engineering, sustainability consulting, digital solutions and services, and project management for buildings, cities, transportation, civil infrastructure, water and the environment”.

Wood is one of the north-east’s biggest employers.

It employs more than 35,000 people globally, including about 4,500 in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen company says Dar’s proposal undervalues the business

Responding to media speculation, Wood said Dar’s takeover proposal, worth £2.05 per share, reached it on April 30.

The company added: “The board carefully considered the proposal, together with its financial advisers, and concluded that it fundamentally undervalued Wood and its future prospects.

“Accordingly, the board rejected the proposal unanimously on May 8 (today)”.

‘Put up or shut up’ deadline

Wood delivered the usual corporate-speak rider there is “no certainty that any offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made.”

And it stressed that, under City “put up or shut up” rules, Dar has until 5pm on June 5 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer  – or walk away.

Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood’s headquarters in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Wood provides consultancy, project management and other services in 60 countries globally.

Earlier this year the company revealed pre-tax losses from continuing operations totalled £49.6 million during 2023, compared with losses of about £547m in 2022.

Revenue was 8.7% higher in the latest period, at £4.67bn.

The firm also said it was recruiting for 200 new jobs in Aberdeen and 500 UK-wide.

And at the start of this month it announced plans to create 40 new roles in a Granite City-led project to help French energy giant TotalEnergies reduce its carbon footprint.

Previous takeover move for Wood came to nothing

Wood was the target of one of the largest private-equity businesses in the world last year.

It came after a steep decline in the company’s share price.

But the long-running pursuit by Apollo Global Management, which proposed a deal worth £2.40 per share, eventually came to nothing.

There were fears of a large number of job losses if New York-based Apollo had gained control of the business, and decided to relocate or streamline its Aberdeen operation.

