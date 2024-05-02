Inverness takeaway owner ‘spent weeks crying’ over decision to cut opening hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness takeaway owner ‘spent weeks crying’ over decision to cut opening hours

Jenny Whyte started the business almost four years ago with just £250 in her bank account and insists she will keep battling on.

By Alex Banks
Owner Jenny Whyte said she had to make sure her business survives. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Owner Jenny Whyte said she had to make sure her business survives. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The owner of an Inverness takeaway has been forced to cut opening hours in order to save her business.

Jenny Whyte, who runs Grazey Days, currently opens the Shore Street premises five days a week.

However, with rising costs and the impact it’s having on the other parts of her business, she has made the decision to only open its doors on Friday.

Grazey Days offers outdoor catering, a hot food van and delivery services as well as its takeaway.

Ms Whyte started the business almost four years ago with just £250 in her bank account.

‘I thought I had failed and let everyone down’

Ms Whyte has spent weeks crying over her difficult decision, thinking she would have to shut the shop altogether, and saw herself as a failure.

The takeaway opened in 2021 as part of expansion plans for the business.

She said: “Grazey Days is what I started — for me closing showed it as a massive failure.

“I’ve been working 70-80 hours a week for almost four years now and just battling on as if it’s normal.

“It never really crossed me there may be an issue until I was speaking to my parents and my dad told said he was worried about me.

“That’s when it really hit me and I knew I needed to take a step back and have a proper look at things.

Grazey Days offers outdoor catering, a hot food van and delivery services. Image: Grazey Days

“I’ve spent weeks crying over the decision, I didn’t want to let people down.”

Ms Whyte has four staff and said none of them will lose any hours due to the changes as they will focus on the buffets and outdoor catering.

She believes taking a step back and looking at the business has allowed her to see it from a better perspective.

Ms Whyte added: “I stand back now knowing I need to go in a different direction in order to survive and grow.

“To say I started this by myself with just £250 in my bank account and not borrow a penny along the way — I’m extremely proud.

“I feel what I’ve achieved is insane and I will keep battling on, my customers can’t get rid of me that easy.”

Grazey Days takeaway isn’t making money, says boss

Ms Whyte said the takeaway has been “breaking even at best” but has also seen her miss out on midweek gigs due to the lack of time available.

She said: “As a business, I need to survive and focus on what is making me money.

“The van and outside catering make me money. Unfortunately, the takeaway doesn’t.

“I was going to close it completely, but we’ve built up such a loyal customer base so that wouldn’t be fair.”

Jenny Whyte and her dog Rambo. Image: Grazey Days

Ms Whyte also believes times are as tough as ever for small businesses at the moment.

She added: “The minimum wage has gone up by almost a pound an hour, which is massive for businesses our size.

“Everything else is rising too, packaging, electricity, you name it. There’s only so much we can put our margins up.

“What we’re going to see is if a lot of similar sized businesses to ourselves don’t make any changes, it won’t be a happy ending.”

Staff support

Ms Whyte said conversations with her team at Grazey Days takeaway have helped in making the decisions.

She said: “I sat my staff down and spoke to them to let them know what I was thinking.

“They were so helpful and even said if they did end up losing a couple of hours it didn’t matter as long as me and the business survived.

“Without them, and their support over this move, I’d have packed it in months ago.”

Ms Whyte said as the focus changes back to outdoor catering and its hot food van, it has already won a new contract.

She added: “Belladrum has approached me to cater for them this year which is a really huge deal.

“Without our recent rethink we probably would’ve had to say no, so for me it shows why change has to happen.”

The new changes at the business will take place from May 6.

Conversation