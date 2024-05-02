US billionaire swoops for Aberdeenshire subsea firm Rovop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US billionaire swoops for Aberdeenshire subsea firm Rovop

Company's boss hails the deal as "remarkable' opportunity for the business.

By Keith Findlay
Rovop operations.
Westhill-based Rovop supplies high-performance remotely operated vehicles to the energy industry globally. Image: Rovop

Subsea robotics firm Rovop is under new US ownership following its acquisition by American billionaire Gary Chouest.

It was previously owned by global private equity firm Bluewater.

The business, which turned over nearly £53 million in 2022-23, changed hands for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Westhill, near Aberdeen, Rovop is one of the world’s largest providers of remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) services.

It has clients in the oil and gas, offshore wind and utilities industries around the world.

Overseas operations are in locations including Houston in the US, Singapore and Dubai.

Rovop employed nearly 270 people during its last reported trading year

The last set of accounts filed at Companies House for Rovop’s holding company showed the group employed 266 people, on average, during the 12 months to March 31 2023.

They include Neil Potter, Rovop’s chief executive.

Commenting on the change of ownership, Mr Potter said: “I am excited to share today’s announcement which, with our combined capability, will allow us to service customers with more flexibility, scale and breadth of services than ever before.

‘Remarkable opportunity’

“This is a remarkable opportunity for growth, innovation and delivery of even greater value to our clients, bringing a significantly increased fleet of ROVs and an expanded knowledge that our customers will be able to tap into.

“Our specialist teams have helped drive our recent growth and we now look forward to integrating with the Chouest family and leveraging their global resources to enhance our capabilities and expand our reach.”

Rovop chief executive Neil Potter.
Rovop chief executive Neil Potter. Image: Rovop

Rovop’s CEO added: “I would like to thank Bluewater for its support over the past seven years.

“We’re now looking forward to this next chapter in the Rovop story.”

Mr Chouest is the owner and president of Louisiana-based Edison Chouest Offshore, which owns more than 200 offshore vessels for the oil & gas and wind power industries.

It was founded in 1960 by his father, Edison Chouest.

Chouest group companies also include its vessel-based operations, Caltex Oil Tools, Bram Offshore and C-Innovation.

Billionaire Gary Chouest, the new owner of Rovop.
Billionaire Gary Chouest, the new owner of Rovop. Image: Edison Chouest Offshore/YouTube

According to US magazine Forbes, Gary Chouest and his family are worth £1.6 billion.

Their other business interests include two yacht manufacturers and Norwegian offshore supply vessel firm Island Offshore.

A spokesperson for the Chouest group said its latest acquisition meant it now owned and operated a fleet of more than 100 remotely-operated vehicles and six autonomous underwater vehicles.

Integration of Rovop into the US group’s operations will start immediately.

Edison Chouest
Edison Chouest, who launched his family’s business empire 64 years ago. Image: Edison Chouest Offshore

Dino Chouest, the new owner’s eldest son, said: “Rovop has established a reputation for excellence.

“This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to enhance our integrated subsea services.

“We are excited to welcome Rovop’s talented team into our family.

“Their expertise and capabilities are crucial as we expand our portfolio and continue to offer industry-leading solutions to our clients.”

