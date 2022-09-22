Bad news for homeowners as Bank of England raises interest rate to 2.25%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bad news for homeowners as Bank of England raises interest rate to 2.25%

By Keith Findlay
September 22, 2022
The Bank of England's base rate - and by association mortgage rates - continue to rise.
The Bank of England's base rate - and by association mortgage rates - continue to rise.

North and north-east mortgage payers can expect bigger monthly bills after the Bank of England today raised interest rates by another 0.5 percentage points.

The Bank’s base rate is now at its highest level since 2008.

Its move to push the base rate up to 2.25% – the seventh monthly increase in a row – was widely predicted, although many experts expected a bigger increase.

Paul Gibson, managing director of Banchory-based Granite Financial Planning, said: “The increase by the Bank of England today was widely expected but a greater rise was anticipated by many.

“Whilst the increase is relatively modest, further increases are almost inevitable as inflation is still stubbornly high at 9.8%.”

Paul Gibson, of Granite Financial Planning.

Mr Gibson added: “The Bank has to balance achieving the target for CPI (Consumer Price Index inflation) of 2% with reducing inflationary pressures too quickly and helping to cause a recession.

“I suspect this modest rise will not be the last, with more to come in coming months.”

According to personal finance expert Martin Lewis, the change will mean a rise of £25 a month in repayments for each £100,000 of a variable mortgage.

ING economist James Smith had forecast the Bank of England would react to recent falls in the value of the pound.

Sterling hit a new 37-year low against the US dollar last Friday.

Good for savers, bad for homeowners

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 5-4 in favour of the increase to 2.25%, with three members favouring an even bigger rise to 2.5%.

Though good for savers, who have earned scant reward for their bank balances and investments in recent years, it is bad news for homeowners already grappling with near-10% inflation and rocketing energy bills.

Mortgage lenders usually put up their own rates when the Bank’s base rate increases.

The decision to further interest rates following a string of monthly rises is an attempt to keep inflation under control.

It is the best tool the Bank has to steer inflation – currently at 9.9% – back to its 2% target.

But it also has major implications for people’s finances, not least those with mortgages who will need to start paying more for their home loans.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) was originally meant to announce its decision on September 15.

But it was delayed for a week due to the Queen’s death.

How high will rates go?

Financial markets are wondering just how far the MPC is prepared to go.

Russ Mould, investment director at financial services firm AJ Bell, said: “(Bank) Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues made a total mess of it by arguing inflation would prove transitory and insisting policy was ‘data dependent’.

“That leaves them catching up. Investors in shares and bonds and traders in currencies could be forgiven for thinking the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street may now overcompensate and tighten policy too much at a time when the economic outlook is already fragile.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
