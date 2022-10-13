Whisky company Ardbeg swoops for Islay Hotel in ‘multi-million-pound’ deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Whisky company Ardbeg swoops for Islay Hotel in ‘multi-million-pound’ deal

By Simon Warburton
October 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 12:10 pm
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
“Multi-million pound investment” to buy Islay Hotel.

Distiller Ardbeg has bought the Islay Hotel in a multi-million-pound deal with plans to turn it into a whisky and hospitality experience.

The firm has not revealed the final sale price but the hotel, which stands in the centre of Port Ellen, was put on the market in June for £2.5 million by Christie & Co. 

Ardbeg written on side of wall.
Ardbeg’s distillery draws tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Ardbeg president and chief executive Thomas Moradpour said: “Ardbeg has been rooted on Islay for over 200 years.

“And since we plan to be distilling on the island for at least 200 more, we are excited to invest even further in our homeland, by purchasing the Islay Hotel and creating a world-class whisky and hospitality experience.

“We look forward to welcoming whisky fans from Islay and around the globe.”

More investment on Islay

The purchase is the latest in a series of investments Ardbeg has made on the island. The distillery has recently built a new still house and improved the visitor experience.

It is also partnering to build a new community hub in Port Ellen and has made direct contributions to roads and pathways on the island.

In July, Ardbeg pledged to donate £1m to Islay causes from the record-breaking sale of Ardbeg’s oldest ever whisky, the 1975 Cask No. 3.

Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
The hotel is located on Islay’s south coast.

A statement from the distiller said: “Ardbeg has long held the interests of Islay’s people close to its heart. So when the chance came to invest in the town of Port Ellen by acquiring the popular Islay Hotel, the distillery team jumped at the chance.

“With missives concluded, the brand aims to complete the sale and take ownership on October 31 2022.

“With its traditional whitewashed walls, sea views, bar and restaurant the hotel is already a destination for whisky lovers.

“It is located on Islay’s south coast, a few miles from Ardbeg’s distillery, which draws tens of thousands of fans each year.”

