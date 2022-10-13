Whisky company Ardbeg swoops for Islay Hotel in ‘multi-million-pound’ deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Distiller Ardbeg has bought the Islay Hotel in a multi-million-pound deal with plans to turn it into a whisky and hospitality experience.

The firm has not revealed the final sale price but the hotel, which stands in the centre of Port Ellen, was put on the market in June for £2.5 million by Christie & Co.

Ardbeg president and chief executive Thomas Moradpour said: “Ardbeg has been rooted on Islay for over 200 years.

“And since we plan to be distilling on the island for at least 200 more, we are excited to invest even further in our homeland, by purchasing the Islay Hotel and creating a world-class whisky and hospitality experience.

“We look forward to welcoming whisky fans from Islay and around the globe.”

More investment on Islay

The purchase is the latest in a series of investments Ardbeg has made on the island. The distillery has recently built a new still house and improved the visitor experience.

It is also partnering to build a new community hub in Port Ellen and has made direct contributions to roads and pathways on the island.

In July, Ardbeg pledged to donate £1m to Islay causes from the record-breaking sale of Ardbeg’s oldest ever whisky, the 1975 Cask No. 3.

A statement from the distiller said: “Ardbeg has long held the interests of Islay’s people close to its heart. So when the chance came to invest in the town of Port Ellen by acquiring the popular Islay Hotel, the distillery team jumped at the chance.

“With missives concluded, the brand aims to complete the sale and take ownership on October 31 2022.

“With its traditional whitewashed walls, sea views, bar and restaurant the hotel is already a destination for whisky lovers.

“It is located on Islay’s south coast, a few miles from Ardbeg’s distillery, which draws tens of thousands of fans each year.”