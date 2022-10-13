Talk of the Town: Tarragon is Aberdeen’s buzziest new restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Aberdeen foodies rejoice: there’s a brand new restaurant in Rosemount that deserves your attention.

Tarragon

Renowned north-east chef Graham Mitchell has finally opened the doors to his new restaurant, Tarragon, on Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place.

The elegantly decorated venue encourages guests to feel at home and enjoy its quality dishes, featuring locally sourced ingredients from its luscious menu.

Aberdeen angus medallions and pan seared halibut are a few star highlights. Relaxing lunch or high-end dinner, this is Aberdeen’s buzziest new restaurant.

Fowrie Garden Cafe

Based inside the popular Fourmile House at Kingswells on Old Skene Road, Fowrie Garden Cafe has been delighting an array of customers since opening last year.

Leafy decor, friendly company and a nice selection of gluten free food options can be savoured here.

Right now, enjoy the cafe’s cake and coffee special for £5 – perfect for the autumnal weather.

The Hame Bakery

Lovers of fine bakes in Peterhead are in for a treat with this new opening. The Hame Bakery has opened its second premises on the town’s Clerkhill Road.

As well as its normal bakery selection with goods ranging from cream rolls to apple tarts and hot cross buns, the second bakeshop will also have a selection of coffee and hot food to takeaway.

City Cafe House

Aberdeen’s Rose Street is home to City Cafe House, an unpretentious eatery that’s ideal for a morning cuppa or a relaxing lunch.

Online orders from the venue’s website are available here. Paninis, bagels, soups of the day and wraps are all popular menu items.

But you can also spice things up a little with mocktails and specially prepared snack boxes.

Slains Castle

With Halloween fast approaching, it’s peak season for visiting Slains Castle – both in the flesh at Peterhead, or its pub namesake on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street.

The Dracula themed bar is one of the city’s most original with its secret doors and spooky decor.

Drinks of all kinds from cocktails to spirits to beers and even pitchers are available here. Beware of ghosts!