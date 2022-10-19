Rallying call for 558 empty Shetland homes to be made available to ease housing crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rallying call for 558 empty Shetland homes to be made available to ease housing crisis

By Simon Warburton and John Ross
October 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:08 pm
Isolated farmhouse
Rural depopulation a major concern for Highlands and Islands.

Salmon Scotland and the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership have issued a rallying call for vacant properties on Shetland to be brought back into use to tackle the housing crisis on the northerly islands.

Analysis shows almost 5% of homes on Shetland (558) were long-term empty in 2021, with around 400 of those having been vacant for longer than a year, echoing continuing concerns surrounding depopulation in the north.

A recent report by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) highlighted how nearly half of young people in the region plan to move away from the area in the next five years.

The findings from My Life in the Highlands and Islands add to predictions that many parts of the region will suffer depopulation in future.

Empty rural property
Depopulation is a major challenge in Caithness and Sutherland.

Housing was raised as a major issue, with 76% saying there are not enough affordable houses to rent or buy.

Salmon Scotland urging overhaul of farm licence fee system

Both Salmon Scotland the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership are pressing Shetland Islands Council and other local authorities to explore more ways to bring properties back into use.

Salmon Scotland has been calling for greater investment in rural housing through an overhaul of the farm licence fee system which it maintains would see around £10 million per year ringfenced for coastal areas where farms operate.

Scottish salmon adds £137 million a year to Shetland’s economy, directly employing 470 people and supporting 370 suppliers.

A joint statement from Salmon Scotland and Scottish Empty Homes Partnership noted Shetland and other rural areas are in the “grip of a housing crisis” with average prices rising more sharply than the national average for many years.

Derelict rural property with no roof
Empty properties brought back into use could attract more young people to stay in the region.

They note lack of available, affordable housing is affecting the ability of people to live and work in Highland and island communities, with the “turmoil in the mortgage market” expected to make the problem worse.

Scottish Empty Homes Partnership national project manager Shaheena Din said: “The figures show empty homes are very much a problem in Shetland, with over 550 long-term empty properties that could be brought back in to use, increasing supply and providing a boost for the local economy.

“We support the campaign by Salmon Scotland to raise the issue of housing in rural areas and hope action can be taken in Shetland that will help address the concerns of their members.”

People are struggling to find homes”

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott

For his part Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott said: “The shortage of available, affordable housing in Shetland and other rural communities is a major issue, exacerbated amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“People are struggling to find homes, and businesses are experiencing problems recruiting staff or retaining staff because they’re priced out of the local housing market.

“Councils could explore the options available to them to bring properties back into use.

“We are passionate about supporting the local economies where our farms operate and making rural communities even more attractive places to live and work.”

Some 47% surveyed aged 16-29 said they plan to move away within five years

The My Life in the Highlands and Islands report also threw up some extremely concerning statistics, with 47% of those surveyed aged 16-29 said they plan to move away within five years.

Lack of attainable housing is a major factor, with a whopping 76% agreeing there are not enough houses to rent at a reasonable price. Meanwhile, 75% say there is a shortage of housing for local people.

Also, 74% say the right types of housing are not available for locals to rent or buy and that they can’t afford to buy property.

Derelict rural property
Derelict rural property.

Findings from the report have been shared with the Convention of the Highlands and Islands (COHI) and the Regional Economic Partnership.

A recent paper at COHI discussed setting up repopulation zones in certain areas to counter population loss.

Designations are earmarked for Caithness and Sutherland, the Outer Hebrides and Argyll and the Islands.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented