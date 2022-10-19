Rallying call for 558 empty Shetland homes to be made available to ease housing crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salmon Scotland and the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership have issued a rallying call for vacant properties on Shetland to be brought back into use to tackle the housing crisis on the northerly islands.

Analysis shows almost 5% of homes on Shetland (558) were long-term empty in 2021, with around 400 of those having been vacant for longer than a year, echoing continuing concerns surrounding depopulation in the north.

A recent report by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) highlighted how nearly half of young people in the region plan to move away from the area in the next five years.

The findings from My Life in the Highlands and Islands add to predictions that many parts of the region will suffer depopulation in future.

Housing was raised as a major issue, with 76% saying there are not enough affordable houses to rent or buy.

Both Salmon Scotland the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership are pressing Shetland Islands Council and other local authorities to explore more ways to bring properties back into use.

Salmon Scotland has been calling for greater investment in rural housing through an overhaul of the farm licence fee system which it maintains would see around £10 million per year ringfenced for coastal areas where farms operate.

Scottish salmon adds £137 million a year to Shetland’s economy, directly employing 470 people and supporting 370 suppliers.

A joint statement from Salmon Scotland and Scottish Empty Homes Partnership noted Shetland and other rural areas are in the “grip of a housing crisis” with average prices rising more sharply than the national average for many years.

They note lack of available, affordable housing is affecting the ability of people to live and work in Highland and island communities, with the “turmoil in the mortgage market” expected to make the problem worse.

Scottish Empty Homes Partnership national project manager Shaheena Din said: “The figures show empty homes are very much a problem in Shetland, with over 550 long-term empty properties that could be brought back in to use, increasing supply and providing a boost for the local economy.

“We support the campaign by Salmon Scotland to raise the issue of housing in rural areas and hope action can be taken in Shetland that will help address the concerns of their members.”

People are struggling to find homes” Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott

For his part Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott said: “The shortage of available, affordable housing in Shetland and other rural communities is a major issue, exacerbated amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“People are struggling to find homes, and businesses are experiencing problems recruiting staff or retaining staff because they’re priced out of the local housing market.

“Councils could explore the options available to them to bring properties back into use.

“We are passionate about supporting the local economies where our farms operate and making rural communities even more attractive places to live and work.”

Some 47% surveyed aged 16-29 said they plan to move away within five years

The My Life in the Highlands and Islands report also threw up some extremely concerning statistics, with 47% of those surveyed aged 16-29 said they plan to move away within five years.

Lack of attainable housing is a major factor, with a whopping 76% agreeing there are not enough houses to rent at a reasonable price. Meanwhile, 75% say there is a shortage of housing for local people.

Also, 74% say the right types of housing are not available for locals to rent or buy and that they can’t afford to buy property.

Findings from the report have been shared with the Convention of the Highlands and Islands (COHI) and the Regional Economic Partnership.

A recent paper at COHI discussed setting up repopulation zones in certain areas to counter population loss.

Designations are earmarked for Caithness and Sutherland, the Outer Hebrides and Argyll and the Islands.