Woman who died following two-car crash in Orkney named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 82-year-old woman who died following a crash in Orkney has been named by police.

Officers have confirmed that Whilma Hutchison, from Finstown, died in hospital on Sunday.

She was a passenger in a red Land Rover Discovery which was involved in the collision with a black VW Golf.

The crash took place at around 6.40pm at Curister, about a mile east of Finstown, on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and Ms Hutchison was taken to Balfour Hospital with serious injuries.

She was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Sunday.

A 79-year-old man, the driver of the Discovery, and the 26-year-old male driver of the Golf were treated for minor injuries at Balfour Hospital.

The road was closed until 3.30pm on Sunday so a full collision investigation could be carried out.

Appeal for information

Police are appealing to the public for information about the crash as their inquiries continue.

Sergeant David Miller, from the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Whilma’s family and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances relating to the crash.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen either vehicle, including before the crash, to get in touch.

“If you have dash-cam relating to vehicles travelling on the A965 between Kirkwall and Finstown around the time of the incident I would also ask you to contact us.”

Anyone who has information that could help is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 2705 of October 15.