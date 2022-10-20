Scotgold third-quarter production drops due to mine upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotgold third-quarter production drops due to mine upgrade

By Simon Warburton
October 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 12:08 pm
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.

Scotgold Resources has posted third-quarter gold production of 2,004 ounces, down from its previous forecast of between 2,900 to 3,500oz, which it says is due to “delayed power and ventilation upgrades” in the underground mine.

The production number was in line with Scotgold’s earlier forecast of around 2,000oz of gold between July 1 and September 30.

The London-listed company which mines at Cononish, near Tyndrum, Argyll, also noted the nine months to September 30 saw gold production reach 6,759oz.

Gold being poured at Cononish mine.
First pour of commercial gold at Cononish in November 2020.

Scotgold adds production guidance for the fourth-quarter of this year is set at 3,000 – 3,900oz of gold and that it “remains on track” to deliver its phase2/full production at Cononish of 23,500oz per year run rate of gold.

Third-quarter gold concentrate shipments totalled 346 tons with a sales value of £3.4 million, while the nine months to 30 September saw gold concentrate shipments of 804 tons with a sales value of £9.7m.

Exploration under way to increase mine life

Underground power and ventilation upgrades were completed on August 28 to improve access, operations and increase mining rate and ore extraction.

Exploration preparation works are also underway for a resource drilling campaign next year to increase the life of the mine beyond eight and a half years.

Scotgold Resources CEO Phil Day said: “Q3 2022 has been another period of substantial progress as we continue to implement optimisation initiatives across our underground mining operation and processing plant to ramp up towards ‘Phase 2/Full’ production at Cononish in 2023.

Scotgold Resources chief executive Phil Day
Scotgold Resources CEO Phil Day.

“We remain driven as the new year approaches. Q4 2022 production is anticipated to be ahead of Q2/Q3 2022 production levels and I believe the quarter will mark a significant step change as we progress towards a processing rate of 5,000t pcm, equating to an annualised production of around 20,000oz of gold per annum run rate.”

“What differentiates us from our gold peers is the uniqueness of Cononish’s orebody.”

What differentiates us from our gold peers is the uniqueness of Cononish’s orebody”

Scotgold Resources CEO Phil Day

Once in full production, the mine has anticipated forecast operating costs of about £544 per ounce, which Scotgold says will place it in the lowest quartile of gold mining operations globally.

It is Scotgold’s ambition to “build a mid-tier gold mining company in Scotland with multiple operations in the country that enhance the local environment and economy in ways that have an enduring positive impact.”

The company poured first gold in November 2020.

