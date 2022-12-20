12 Charities of Christmas – Highland BlindCraft

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 8….

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Highland BlindCraft

Highland BlindCraft is a renowned supplier of mattresses, beds and headboards – handmade to the highest standard in its factory in Inverness. As a charity and social enterprise, the firm has provided training and employment opportunities to individuals living with disabilities across the Highlands for over 140 years.

Each mattress, divan and headboard is made in its Inverness city centre workshop by a team of highly skilled craftspeople – each living with a disability. Not only are these products of the highest quality, but they are also competitively priced – meaning that consumers do not need to break the bank to pick up a local, handmade product.

Originally set up to help blind Highland residents, Highland BlindCraft now opens its doors to anyone willing to work.

Paid jobs and training are given to people with a wide range of disabilities, not just those with visual and auditory impairments. Highland BlindCraft also provides training in other life skills – including IT, numeracy and literacy – to develop knowledge and confidence in its team. The charity hopes that, in time, those receiving this training can progress into unsupported employment.

Head to the Highland BlindCraft website to find out more.

From December 28 to January 31, customers can enjoy 20% off all handcrafted standard and bespoke beds and mattresses using the code COMFY20.

Planit Scotland

Planit Scotland is a team of outsourced experts based in Inverness and Aberdeen, providing award-winning marketing support across the UK and Europe. The team specialises in online advertising and SEO, PR, organic and paid-for social media, copywriting, email marketing, web development, design and print, and business development.

Managing Director, Cecilia Grigor, said: “Highland BlindCraft provides amazing opportunities for those living with disabilities in the Highlands to find employment and gain access to training that will help them throughout their lives. Not only that, but their products are of exceptional quality. We’re proud to support Highland BlindCraft and the incredible things they do for the community.”

To learn more, head to Planit Scotland’s website.