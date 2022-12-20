Father of missing Finn Creaney marks his birthday nine months after disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father of missing Finn Creaney marks his birthday nine months after disappearance

By Michelle Henderson
December 20, 2022, 9:22 am Updated: December 20, 2022, 10:57 am
The 32-year-old, a survival instructor at Wildcat Bushcraft, has been missing for nine months after embarking on a hike in Sutherland. Image: Police Scotland.
The 32-year-old, a survival instructor at Wildcat Bushcraft, has been missing for nine months after embarking on a hike in Sutherland. Image: Police Scotland.

The father of missing hillwalker Finn Creaney marked his son’s birthday by making an emotional vow to never give up his search.

Mark Creaney posted the short video on TikTok on Monday as search efforts were called off due to dangerous conditions on the hill.

Finn, 32, a survival instructor at Wildcat Bushcraft, has been missing for nine months after embarking on a hike at Loch Navar in Sutherland.

The father-of-one’s heartbroken family has promised they will never give up hope in bringing him home.

‘We will keep searching and get him home’

In the two-minute clip, his father said the run-up to Christmas has been tough for all the family.

He said: “We’ve been forced off the hill because of bad weather so we are at home for a wee bit, twiddling our thumbs which isn’t easy because we want to be back up there. As soon as the weather clears, we are going to get back up there and continue our search. It’s not easy to sit at home.

@searchforfinncreaney

Its Finn Creaney Birthday today!! We send him so much Love and birthday wishes today!! “Anyone who may have seen Finn or have any information at all is urged to contact Search for Finn Creaney Facebook OR Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any officer quoting reference 0912 of 28 March.” #missingperson #uk #scotland #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #consciousness #police #searchforfinncreaney #missingpeoplecases #birthday #missyou #comehome #father #husband #son #festiveseason

♬ original sound – Search For Finn Creaney

“Especially this time of year with his birthday and Christmas coming up and his family waiting for him, we want to be as proactive as we can to get him home but it was getting a wee bit dangerous up there with the snow and the bogs under the snow.

“We are not giving up and the weather will improve.

“We will keep searching and get him home.”

The Creaney family keeps searching

Finn, from the Tain area, was last seen on March 25 after being dropped off to begin a walk around Loch Naver.

He was spotted on the B873 public road in Sutherland, where it is believed he began his trek around the loch before heading south to Golspie.

A multi-agency search operation was launched to locate him however, their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Earlier this month, his wife Lucy thanked the community for their support in aiding the search for her husband.

Vowing to “bring him home”, she said: “People don’t just disappear. Finn was of sound mind and the happiest he’s been when last seen so this disappearance is unexplainable and we want answers.”

He is described as being 5ft 11ins, of slim build, with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose. He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown/ginger beard.

‘We will get Finn home’: Wife of missing dad Finn Creaney thanks community for support

