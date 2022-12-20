Father of missing Finn Creaney marks his birthday nine months after disappearance

The father of missing hillwalker Finn Creaney marked his son’s birthday by making an emotional vow to never give up his search.

Mark Creaney posted the short video on TikTok on Monday as search efforts were called off due to dangerous conditions on the hill.

Finn, 32, a survival instructor at Wildcat Bushcraft, has been missing for nine months after embarking on a hike at Loch Navar in Sutherland.

The father-of-one’s heartbroken family has promised they will never give up hope in bringing him home.

‘We will keep searching and get him home’

In the two-minute clip, his father said the run-up to Christmas has been tough for all the family.

He said: “We’ve been forced off the hill because of bad weather so we are at home for a wee bit, twiddling our thumbs which isn’t easy because we want to be back up there. As soon as the weather clears, we are going to get back up there and continue our search. It’s not easy to sit at home.

“Especially this time of year with his birthday and Christmas coming up and his family waiting for him, we want to be as proactive as we can to get him home but it was getting a wee bit dangerous up there with the snow and the bogs under the snow.

“We are not giving up and the weather will improve.

“We will keep searching and get him home.”

The Creaney family keeps searching

Finn, from the Tain area, was last seen on March 25 after being dropped off to begin a walk around Loch Naver.

He was spotted on the B873 public road in Sutherland, where it is believed he began his trek around the loch before heading south to Golspie.

A multi-agency search operation was launched to locate him however, their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Earlier this month, his wife Lucy thanked the community for their support in aiding the search for her husband.

Vowing to “bring him home”, she said: “People don’t just disappear. Finn was of sound mind and the happiest he’s been when last seen so this disappearance is unexplainable and we want answers.”

He is described as being 5ft 11ins, of slim build, with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose. He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown/ginger beard.