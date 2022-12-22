Aberdeen barber serves up a trim for Sir Andy Murray and friends before Battle of Brits showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen barber shop Sovereign Grooming has added tennis royalty to its growing client roster after serving up a tidy new trim for Sir Andy Murray.

Sovereign was called up to style the tennis star ahead of the Battle of the Brits held at P&J Live yesterday.

He was also joined at the salon by his brother Jamie, two-time mixed doubles Grand Slam champion Neal Skupski, tennis player from Arbroath Jonny O’Mara and five-time Grand Slam champion “smokin” Joe Salisbury before taking to the court for yesterday’s opening ceremony.

Sovereign co-founder Kyle Ross led a team of five from the salon after being approached by doubles star Jamie.

Mr Ross, who in 2017 was named Scottish men’s stylist of the year, said: “It is a really proud moment for Sovereign Grooming to be asked by Jamie to provide our services to these tennis gods.

“All of the guys were fantastic and it was a huge honour to be in and around the arena as the tournament got underway.”

Jamie, tournament director of Battle of the Brits, said: “Looking good and feeling good go hand in hand as it helps you be more confident – and in my case, hopefully, play better.”

Watch:

Mr Ross launched his first salon on the west end of Union Street, Aberdeen, in 2016.

The business initially launched as Huntsman and rebranded as Sovereign in 2018. It now has city centre salons in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It also operates two barber academies in Edinburgh and Glasgow, where students can become fully-qualified barbers in 15 weeks.

Former journalist Ryan Crighton – now policy and marketing director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce – became a shareholder and director in the business in 2018.

MB Martin & Partners chief executive Moray Martin later joined Sovereign’s board as chairman, following an investment deal to support the business through its early growth phase.