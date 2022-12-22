Talk of the Town: Coffee with class at The Hatch at Ninety-Nine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Keen to get some tasty food and drink in before Christmas this weekend?

We have new coffee spots, restaurants and Mexican cuisine to wrap your lips around…

The Hatch at Ninety-Nine

Fancy trying a new coffee spot in Aberdeen? The Hatch at Ninety-Nine on Back Wynd is definitely worth a visit.

Hot drinks, including coffees from Figment Coffee, as well as snacks, bakes and other goodies are all served from the outdoor hatch.

Pooch juice is also available for four-legged friends. Explore the wintry Granite City with a tasty coffee from The Hatch in hand.

The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre

Launching for the beginning of panto season earlier this month, The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen offers some of the best views of any restaurant in the city.

The stylish looks inside are also easy on the eye.

Modern food options like monkfish flatbreads promise to impress alongside a large selection of tasty drinks. Delish.

Barburrito

After being closed for two years, Union Square has welcomed back the popular Mexican chain restaurant Barburrito to Aberdeen.

Many foodies have voiced their praise on social media for the restaurant’s return, which has landed just in time for its festive special: The Christmas Burrito.

Pigs in blankets, festive cranberry salsa, all wrapped up with Mexican trimmings… Feliz Navidad!

Duncano’s

This popular bar and bistro has been a hoot since opening at Westhill’s Shopping Centre late last year.

Stylish cocktails and top food are all at hand here. But this festive season, the venue has gone all out.

Seasonal cocktails, roasts and afternoon teas have all been whipping up a Christmas storm this month.

If you fancy a taste for yourself, definitely book in advance.

Waterfront Cafe Bar

Stonehaven is a seaside spot worth visiting all year round.

Food and drink options are plentiful and one that’s ideal for a spot of lunch is the Waterfront Cafe Bar.

The award-winning coffee shop serves an array of simple yet tasty dishes and treats including soups, tarts, cupcakes, scones, and roast dinners.

Word has it afternoon tea is also popular here.