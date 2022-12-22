Talk of the Town: Coffee with class at The Hatch at Ninety-Nine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: Coffee with class at The Hatch at Ninety-Nine

By Jamie Wilde
December 22, 2022, 11:45 am
The Hatch at Ninety-Nine has officially opened in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The Hatch at Ninety-Nine has officially opened in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Keen to get some tasty food and drink in before Christmas this weekend?

We have new coffee spots, restaurants and Mexican cuisine to wrap your lips around…

The Hatch at Ninety-Nine

Smiles all round at The Hatch at Ninety-Nine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Fancy trying a new coffee spot in Aberdeen? The Hatch at Ninety-Nine on Back Wynd is definitely worth a visit.

Hot drinks, including coffees from Figment Coffee, as well as snacks, bakes and other goodies are all served from the outdoor hatch.

Pooch juice is also available for four-legged friends. Explore the wintry Granite City with a tasty coffee from The Hatch in hand.

The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre

The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Launching for the beginning of panto season earlier this month, The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen offers some of the best views of any restaurant in the city.

The stylish looks inside are also easy on the eye.

Modern food options like monkfish flatbreads promise to impress alongside a large selection of tasty drinks. Delish.

Barburrito

Barburrito. Image: Barburrito/Facebook.

After being closed for two years, Union Square has welcomed back the popular Mexican chain restaurant Barburrito to Aberdeen.

Many foodies have voiced their praise on social media for the restaurant’s return, which has landed just in time for its festive special: The Christmas Burrito.

Pigs in blankets, festive cranberry salsa, all wrapped up with Mexican trimmings… Feliz Navidad!

Duncano’s

Duncano’s Afternoon Tea. Image: Duncano’s/Facebook.

This popular bar and bistro has been a hoot since opening at Westhill’s Shopping Centre late last year.

Stylish cocktails and top food are all at hand here. But this festive season, the venue has gone all out.

Seasonal cocktails, roasts and afternoon teas have all been whipping up a Christmas storm this month.

If you fancy a taste for yourself, definitely book in advance.

Waterfront Cafe Bar

Roast dinner at The Waterfront Cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Stonehaven is a seaside spot worth visiting all year round.

Food and drink options are plentiful and one that’s ideal for a spot of lunch is the Waterfront Cafe Bar.

The award-winning coffee shop serves an array of simple yet tasty dishes and treats including soups, tarts, cupcakes, scones, and roast dinners.

Word has it afternoon tea is also popular here.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented