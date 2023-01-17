CHC agrees sale of Babcock North Sea helicopter business to South African firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

CHC agrees sale of Babcock North Sea helicopter business to South African firm

By Ryan Duff
January 17, 2023, 11:57 am
CHC helicopter takes off from Aberdeen Airport
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

CHC has announced it will sell the former Babcock North Sea helicopter business to South African firm, Ultimate Aviation Group.

The deal, expected to complete in the next fee weeks, comes after the UK competition watchdog ordered the sale of the Babcock aviation business – which CHC Helicopter acquired from the aerospace giant in September 2021 – arguing it would “significantly reduce rivalry” in the North Sea.

CHC said the sale and purchase agreement was signed in December, but needs to be cleared by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

CHC’s deal to buy Babcock’s North Sea aviation business was grounded by the competition watchdog. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomason

Chief executive David Balevic said: “While we remain disappointed with the CMA’s decision and believe it was based on several fundamental misconceptions, we are glad to be close to completing this process through the sale of OHS (Offshore Helicopter Services) UK to Ultimate Aviation.

“CHC’s talented team will continue to deliver outstanding levels of service and safety, quality and innovation, through our existing UK business.”

According to its website, Ultimate Aviation Group has operations in South Africa and Madrid.

The firm offers cargo transport, helicopter services for the oil and gas industry and commercial flights.

The Texas-headquartered firm long argued against the CMA’s ruling, fighting its conclusion over a lack of competition in the struggling North Sea helicopter market.

The divestment to Ultimate Aviation Group covers the UK arm of Babcock – now known as Offshore Aviation UK – which as of last year employed around 500 people.

In a recent conversation with Energy Voice, recently appointed UK operations director for CHC, Harry Bos, said: “Of course, the decision of the CMA was disappointing, but it is the decision we are living with.

“We are moving on with the bits of Babcock that we have in Denmark and Australia and with our current team and our current portfolio.”

Babcock first struck the deal to sell its helicopter business to CHC for £10 million  in early 2021.

The CMA ordered CHC to unwind the deal in June.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Britishvolt wanted to build the biggest car battery factory in the UK (Britishvolt/PA)
Hundreds to lose jobs as electric car battery maker Britishvolt collapses
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Markus Schreiber/AP)
EU chief unveils ‘Green Deal Industrial Plan’ to head off US and China challenge
Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison (Yui Mok/PA)
NHS advisors strike over pay and staffing dispute
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
More days were lost to strikes in November than in any month since 2011 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Real wages continue to fall at fastest rate since 2009, figures show
THG chief executive Matthew Moulding said he is ‘proud’ that the online retailer delivered another record revenue performance in 2022 (THG/PA)
Online retailer THG warns over profits as sales slow
An undated artist’s impression of Britishvolt’s UK battery gigaplant in Northumberland (Britishvolt/PA)
Britishvolt faces administration after failed rescue talks
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Dingwall Mart cancels livestock sales due to adverse weather
Nearly £67m-worth of self-assessment tax bills in total have been paid via HM Revenue and Customs’ app since April 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Nearly £67m of self-assessment tax bills paid via HMRC app since April 2022
Rents at the top end of the London market ended 2022 10.9% higher than when the year started, according to Savills (Hollie Adams/PA)
Prime London rents rose by 10.9% across 2022, lettings index shows

Most Read

1
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Police remain on Sunnyside Road more than a day after finding woman’s body in…
3
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday January 17
4
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Four arrested after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
5
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender
3
6
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mum, 60, guilty of sex assault on student after hen party dares game goes…
7
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
weather warning
Upgraded amber warning for snow issued by Met Office as schools are forced to…
9
Huntly Arms Hotel
Four charged after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
10
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Teenage dealer caught with heroin and cannabis worth £16,000 inside backpack

More from Press and Journal

fire crews
Six firefighters rescued by coastguard near Fraserburgh after fire engine slips on ice into…
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Perth hotel owner claims safety fears 'untrue' following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Racist's sickening attack on Afghan refugees on Aberdeen street
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship - despite stress of…
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Willie Miller: Period of self-reflection needed for Anthony Stewart - and Aberdeen boss Jim…
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter boss' praise after 'dynamic' attacking display against Ellon United…
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Lidl is not giving up on building a new supermarket in Inverness - despite…
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Thief walked into home where mum was putting child to bed
Cove Rangers loan signing Declan Glass. Image: SNS
Declan Glass hopes injury worries are over after joining for second Cove Rangers loan…
CHC has reluctantly sold the North Sea helicopter business it agreed to buy from Babcock in 2021 due to the CMA ruling. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Volunteers plant first of 7,000 trees for Dingwall community woodland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented