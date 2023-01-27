Retailers key to driving forward Scotland’s economy this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Retailers key to driving forward Scotland’s economy this year

By Ian Forsyth
January 27, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 4:03 pm
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Shops the length and breadth of Britain have had an extremely-tough time of it in recent years and, unfortunately, retailers in the Aberdeen area have not escaped the pain from this perfect storm.

A walk down any high street in the north-east can be a very depressing experience.

Many of your favourite shopping haunts seem to have vanished almost overnight, leaving just boarded-up premises.

The only thing that appears to be expanding is the number of “to let” signs.

The sector can thrive in the year ahead – to the benefit of customers, workforce and communities – and play its role in driving forward the economy.”

David Lonsdale, director, Scottish Retail Consortium.

Aberdeen’s Union Street is, sadly, one of the worst examples of retail decay in Scotland.

There are a host of reasons which have combined to result in the very public decline of brick-and-mortar shops around the UK, including the pandemic, rising costs, cautious shoppers spending less and more people buying online.

So, the big question is: can our once-thriving high streets be saved in the years ahead Only time will tell.

For a serious attempt to move forward on this major challenge, a great deal of effort will have to be put in by politicians – both local and national – as well as the business community.

‘The sector can thrive in the year ahead’

Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) director David Lonsdale believes there are grounds for cautious optimism, despite headwinds, for the future of our shops as they strive to become more customer focused.

He added: “Through its ingenuity and tenacity, the sector can thrive in the year ahead – to the benefit of customers, workforce and communities – and play its role in driving forward the economy.”

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium.

Even so, casualties on our Scottish high streets continue to mount.

Just last month, clothing chain M&Co appointed an administrator as it collapsed for a second time in just over two years.

The company, which used to be known as Mackays, is one of Scotland’s best known clothing chains.

At the time of last month’s administration it employed 1,910 staff in 170 shops across the UK.

North and north-east outlets included shops in Stornoway, Inverness, Thurso, Wick, Kirkwall, Nairn, Dingwall, Elgin, Banff, Buckie, Inverurie, Peterhead, Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

Image: David Mackay/DCT Media

Gavin Park, one of the joint administrators, said M&Co had – like many retailers – experienced a sharp rise in costs.

This had coincided with a “decline in consumer confidence”.

Mr Park added: “Despite a very-loyal customer base, particularly in local markets, and a well-recognised brand, the current economic outlook has placed increasing pressure on the company’s cash position.”

Shop closures accelerate

There was further confirmation of the huge problems facing UK retailers in figures released earlier this month.

The Centre for Retail Research (CRR) said there was a sharp rise in the number of stores shutting on the country’s high streets, shopping parades and out-of-town retail parks in 2022.

More than 17,000 outlets closed – the highest number for five years.

Total closures were nearly 50% higher than in 2021, the researchers said.

Image: Shutterstock

The number of retail jobs lost, in stores and online, also jumped as businesses closed or cut costs.

More than 150,000 posts vanished, up 43% compared to the previous year.

At the height of the pandemic some businesses were protected through government support and the furlough scheme, which helped to pay wages when shops could not open.

But in 2022, as the economy continued to reopen, the retail sector faced a barrage of challenges.

Prices rose sharply and shoppers reined in their spending. Costs for retailers also rose, with steep increases in energy and wage bills in particular.

‘A few big hitters may fall’ in 2023

CRR director Joshua Bamfield said: “Rather than company failure, rationalisation now seems to be the main driver for closures as retailers continue to reduce their cost base at pace.”

The trend is likely to continue in 2023, he said, adding “a few big hitters may well fail too”.

SRC said 2022 was another tumultuous year for retail in the north and north-east.

Bon Accord centre
Shoppers making their way into the Bon Accord shopping centre in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Mr Lonsdale added: “We had barely escaped from the clutches of the pandemic when the Ukraine conflict and resulting geopolitical tensions turbocharged inflation, leading to a costs crunch affecting every home and business in the country.

“This has further tested the business model of many retailers and is unlikely to let up in 2023.

“While the industry has proved remarkably resilient through the circumstances of the pandemic, it’s possible some firms may yet yield to the costs crunch and economic downturn – resulting in further reductions in store estates.

“This could have implications for retail destinations, such as Aberdeen’s Union Street.”

Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

Several issues are of keen interest to the industry this year.

Most crucial is the hoped-for return of economic growth. Mr Lonsdale said, adding: “A fresh forecast from the British Retail Consortium suggests the value of UK retail sales will increase by up to 3.5% in 2023.

“This seems encouraging for a sector that directly employs tens of thousands of Scots across the north and north-east.

“However, the rise in the value of sales is expected to be more than outweighed by shop price inflation.”

‘Slow-growth Scotland does few any favours’

The outlook for the second half of this year is “a little more optimistic”, as inflation hopefully subsides and consumer confidence perks up, Mr Lonsdale said.

Economic forecasting is “fraught with caveats”, he said, adding: “It does underline the need for policymakers to bear down on inflation and prioritise economic growth.

“The latter has been mediocre for years. A slow-growth Scotland does few any favours.

“It means fewer economic opportunities locally for our young people and less funding for public services.

“Thankfully, the Scottish Government took a useful step in its Budget last month.”

Image: DCT Media/Shutterstock

Mr Lonsdale said the decision to freeze the business poundage, shielding retailers from a £64.5 million tax rise at a time when stores are grappling with spiralling costs and an uncertain outlook, was “good news” for the hard-pressed industry.

But the rates burden remains onerous, with the tax having escalated to its highest level in 24 years, he added.

‘Recasting’ of business rates required

The SRC director continued: “In addition, 11,000 medium-sized and larger commercial premises – a quarter of which are shops – continue to pay a higher business rate than counterparts in England.

“Little explanation has been forthcoming as to why 1,040 premises liable for this higher property rate in Aberdeen – plus 530 in Aberdeenshire and 600 in the Highland area – are thought to be better placed to stump up more in rates. It reinforces the need for a recasting of business rates for the years ahead.”

Too much regulatory intervention?

Consideration also needs to be given to the boundaries of regulatory intervention in the economy, Mr Lonsdale said.

He continued: “It’s an acute issue and is seeing retailers grapple with a hotchpotch of measures, including restrictions on where certain foodstuffs can be located in-store, mandatory calorie-labelling on eateries’ menus and curbs on the sale of fireworks.

Greater regulation is being introduced on the sale and use of fireworks in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

“Despite profoundly-changed economic conditions there is little sense of a stemming of the rush to regulate. A government review of red tape produced little more than a new taskforce to look at things, which has met once.

“What it needed is step-change from the public sector. We need national and local governments to stop regulating and start incentivising.

“It’s great to see investment into city centres, as we saw recently with Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen, but that needs to be the norm not the exception.”

What can be done to revive Aberdeen’s Union Street?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Former chancellor and embattled Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi (Victoria Jones/PA)
Under-fire ministers should stand aside during ethics probes, says Tory peer
Barclays signage (Yui Mok/PA)
Barclays announces closure of 15 high street branches
Flybe operated 10 routes from Belfast City Airport (Liam McBurney/PA)
Belfast airport boss says Flybe collapse is ‘disappointing and unexpected’
The Great Court of the British Museum in London (Chris Young/PA)
Staff at British Museum to walk out during half-term break
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Breeding for quality at Corsairtly
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding
Nairn Connects Bid spruces up town ahead of vote
More than two in five working age households were behind on or struggling with housing-related costs in November, according to the Resolution Foundation (Anthony Devlin/PA)
44% of working age households ‘behind on or struggling with housing costs’
Former chancellor and current Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi is under pressure (Victoria Jones/PA)
HMRC admits mistakes in answering Zahawi questions as row continues
Fuel pump prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Galling situation’ as fuel retailers refuse to pass on wholesale price drops

Most Read

1
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Shop tills were kept busy over the festive season but what does 2023 have in store for retailers? Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented