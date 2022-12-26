Clan extends opening hours to help more cancer patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Clan extends opening hours to help more cancer patients

By Chris Cromar
December 26, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 7:05 am
Kay Johnston, head of cancer support services for Clan.
Clan House is based in Aberdeen.

Clan Cancer Support is extending its opening hours in Aberdeen to allow more people affected by a cancer diagnosis to access its services.

The charity will open Clan House on Westburn Road until 8pm on selected dates from Wednesday, January 11, with listening and support volunteers on hand to give practical and emotional support.

CLAN Cancer Support provides support and information for people affected by any type of cancer.

It is also extending the opening hours once a month in its complementary therapy rooms.

It is hoped this will allow clients to access treatments including oncology massage, scar tissue massage and reiki until 8pm.

The operational change follows a successful trial period and it is hoped the later opening times will make it easier for those looking to access support around work and other commitments.

In person support a necessity

Clan’s head of cancer support services, Kay Johnston said: “We’ve been conscious of a need to make our face-to-face services more flexible and accessible as we know it’s not always practical for people to come to Clan during the working day.

“While we have digital services available, we know that sometimes there is no substitute for in person support.

“These extended hours will allow our team to reach more people who could benefit from a listening ear or a therapeutic treatment to ease the emotional and physical side effects that can be associated with a cancer journey.”

Clan Cancer Support provides emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Supporting more than 1,200 people

The charity supports more than 1,200 people every year across 13 community locations, using qualified and experienced counsellors and therapists, and support volunteers to ensure its clients’ wellbeing needs are taken care of at all stages of their cancer journey.

Listening and support services at Clan House will be available until 8pm on Wednesday, January 11 and every fortnight thereafter.

Clan Cancer Support will have longer hours in the new year.

Complementary treatments will be available until 8pm on Wednesday, January 25 and every four weeks after this.

Clients are advised to check Clan’s website and social media channels for up-to-date opening hours.

