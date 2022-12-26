Clan extends opening hours to help more cancer patients

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clan Cancer Support is extending its opening hours in Aberdeen to allow more people affected by a cancer diagnosis to access its services.

The charity will open Clan House on Westburn Road until 8pm on selected dates from Wednesday, January 11, with listening and support volunteers on hand to give practical and emotional support.

It is also extending the opening hours once a month in its complementary therapy rooms.

It is hoped this will allow clients to access treatments including oncology massage, scar tissue massage and reiki until 8pm.

The operational change follows a successful trial period and it is hoped the later opening times will make it easier for those looking to access support around work and other commitments.

In person support a necessity

Clan’s head of cancer support services, Kay Johnston said: “We’ve been conscious of a need to make our face-to-face services more flexible and accessible as we know it’s not always practical for people to come to Clan during the working day.

“While we have digital services available, we know that sometimes there is no substitute for in person support.

“These extended hours will allow our team to reach more people who could benefit from a listening ear or a therapeutic treatment to ease the emotional and physical side effects that can be associated with a cancer journey.”

Clan Cancer Support provides emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Supporting more than 1,200 people

The charity supports more than 1,200 people every year across 13 community locations, using qualified and experienced counsellors and therapists, and support volunteers to ensure its clients’ wellbeing needs are taken care of at all stages of their cancer journey.

Listening and support services at Clan House will be available until 8pm on Wednesday, January 11 and every fortnight thereafter.

Complementary treatments will be available until 8pm on Wednesday, January 25 and every four weeks after this.

Clients are advised to check Clan’s website and social media channels for up-to-date opening hours.