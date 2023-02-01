From Caithness to Argentina: Dunnet Bay Distillers broadens horizons with worldwide exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

From Caithness to Argentina: Dunnet Bay Distillers broadens horizons with worldwide exports

By Simon Warburton
February 1, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 3:01 pm
Dunnet Bay Distillers' Martin and Claire Murray.
Husband and wife duo Martin and Claire Murray toast export success. Image: SCDI.

A Caithness husband and wife team who pooled expertise in the oil and hospitality sectors are firing on all export cylinders as their award-winning Dunnet Bay Distillers starts to attract serious overseas attention from 23 global markets.

Addressing a virtual event organised by Scottish Council for Development and Industry’s Productivity Club, Dunnet Bay Distillers co-founder Martin Murray outlined how the company moved from its starting market of Germany to worldwide exports of its gin and vodka products.

Dunnet Bay Distillers' Martin Murray
Dunnet Bay has secured planning permission for a whisky distillery. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Mr Murray who owns the Caithness distiller with his wife Claire, said: “Eight years ago we were reactive, nervous and new to exporting. I did a course with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and now have an export manager.

“What we have come to learn is every market has different challenges around advertising, pricing, promotion and tax.”

Wherever whisky is a succcess, gin lives off that”

Dunnet Bay Distillery co-owner Martin Murray

Dunnet Bay prides itself on sustainability and to that that end provides Freepost refillable pouches and is developing a bottling plant and warehouse which will incorporate an air source heat pump system for heating and cooling.

It also faces south to maximise the potential for a solar PV array on the roof.

South American demand ‘blew our mind’

Mr Murray added: “What we are finding is places like Germany have a very strong local gin market, while wherever whisky is a success, gin lives off that.

“We are still finding opportunities – Argentina blew our mind – while the US was thought a big gin market but tequila has just knocked it completely to one side.”

Rock Rose gin from Dunnet Bay Distillers
Rock Rose gin from Dunnet Bay Distillers. Image: Till Britze.

From a standing start, which included a bottling line formed using tables from a village hall sale for £25 a set, the distillery produces Rock Rose Gin and Holy Grass Vodka.

It also now commands a staff of 14 plus two directors and two seasonal employees.

The business has bought a 200-year-old mill and has secured planning permission to turn it into a whisky distillery.

