Decision on ‘bland and boring’ housing estate near Westhill delayed for site visit

Plans to build 50 new “bland and boring” Cala homes near Westhill have been deferred until councillors carry out a site visit.

Cala Homes (North) lodged plans to construct the houses on ground to the north of Burnland Park in May last year.

A vacant farmhouse and steading currently on the site would be demolished to make way for the development which would include 38 private properties and 12 affordable homes.

These would range from one-bedroom to five-bedrooms in size.

Meanwhile, each house is expected to have an electric vehicle charging point to meet new climate targets.

Locals opposed to Cala’s Westhill plan

But the proposal has attracted 23 objections from worried residents.

Concerns were raised about road safety, air pollution and overlooking.

While some said the design of the development was a “bland and boring” mix of family homes.

They suggested the housebuilder consider including bungalows and smaller houses in their plans.

Despite this opposition, council planners recommended the development be given the go-ahead.

They said the homes were “in keeping with the neighbouring streetscape” and character of the area.

Plans could ‘help reduce speeding on B979’

The application was considered by the Garioch area committee yesterday.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes said the firm was “committed to developing attractive places to live throughout Aberdeen City and Shire”.

He noted the blueprints had been amended and included an improved road design that could help reduce speeding on the B979.

If the development is approved, the current 60mph speed limit would be cut to 30mph.

‘We don’t understand how this makes sense’

Mr Douglas Loaiza, who lives next to the proposed new housing estate, spoke at the meeting.

While he said he wasn’t against the development, he was opposed to removing the tree belt between Burnland Park and the new site.

Cala is proposing to take these down and replace them with smaller hedges and planting.

Mr Loaiza said: “When we should all be concerned about achieving net zero we don’t understand how this makes sense.

“This tree belt has taken at least 10 years to mature.

“Replacing them with the proposed small trees and hedges would take a number of years to mature and will be much smaller than what it is now.”

Committee to visit site before making final decision

Councillor Jim Gifford suggested the committee visit the site to get a better idea of the proposals before making a final decision.

Councillors will carry out the visit before making a final decision at their next meeting on February 21.

You can watch the committee discussion below: