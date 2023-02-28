Pinsent Masons’ Scottish corporate team looking to repeat firm’s best year for completed deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Pinsent Masons’ Scottish corporate team looking to repeat firm’s best year for completed deals

By Keith Findlay
February 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 7:10 am
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy

Pinsent Masons’ corporate specialists in Scotland have started 2023 on the front foot after arguably the legal firm’s best year for transactional activity.

The stand-out deal was Ithaca Energy’s £2.5 billion listing on the London Stock Exchange’s main market in November.

Led by Pinsent’s Glasgow-based global head of oil and gas, Rosalie Chadwick, it was the largest UK flotation of 2022.

Springfield expansion among last year’s big deals

Other noteworthy deals Pinsent advised on last year included Springfield Properties’ £46 million acquisition of the housebuilding business of Mactaggart & Mickel Group.

The international law firm was also at the heart of the sale of 80% of North Ayrshire-based steelworks fabricator J&D Pierce to Swedish group Storskogen.

In commercial property deals, Pinsent partner Paul Connolly was at the centre of the largest single Scottish office transaction of 2022.

He advised long-term client HFD Group on the disposal of 177 Bothwell Street in Glasgow to Spanish investor Pontegadea in a deal estimated to be worth about £215 million.

Pinsent helped get a deal between Springfield Properties and Mactaggart & Mickel across the line: l-r Innes Smith, chief executive, Springfield Group, Sandy Adam, chairman, Springfield, Ross Mickel, director, Mactaggart & Mickel (M&M) and Paul McAninch, finance director, M&M. Image: Big Partnership

Also in 2022, Pinsent client Scottish Equity Partners made the first investment from its new fund (Fund VI), taking a significant minority share in Cambridgeshire drug discovery and design software specialist Cresset.

On the technology front, Pinsent continued to act for Glasgow-headquartered cloud computing firm iomart and software specialist Idox on their mergers and acquisitions.

Barry McCaig, partner and head of corporate, Scotland, Pinsent, said: “In 2022, we experienced one of our business periods transaction-wise for many years, with our corporate teams in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen advising on deals worth billions of pounds in the oil and gas, renewables, housebuilding, industrial, commercial property, fintech and technology sectors.

Healthy start to 2023

“There were many Scottish success stories to celebrate.

“Despite the political and economic turmoil that businesses of all shapes and sizes had to navigate in 2022, it was encouraging that deals continued to get over the line.”

That should continue in 2023, Mr McCaig said, adding the year started with a good pipeline of transactions, despite market uncertainty and unease about interest rates.

There were many Scottish success stories to celebrate.”

Barry McCaig, partner and head of corporate, Scotland, Pinsent Masons

He added: “Although we’ve seen a bit of contraction in the debt markets, there is still a lot of liquidity in the market.

“Money is available for the right deals but there may need to be some readjustment of sell-side expectations.”

There should be more focus on the reconfiguration of deals, and a greater emphasis on earn-outs and innovative consideration structures, Mr McCaig said.

Barry McCaig, partner and head of corporate in Scotland, at Pinsent Masons. Image: Sure Public Relations

Citing the Ithaca listing as a good example of a “buy-and-build” strategy involving well-thought-out transformational deals to position the energy firm as one of the leading operators in the North Sea, Mr McCaig said it showed institutional investors were coming back into oil and gas and that capital markets were “selectively open” for quality businesses.

‘Good appetite’ for oil and gas

He continued: “The oil price may cool a little in 2023 but it will stay comparatively high, compared to what we have experienced in the last five years, which will encourage deal activity.

“There also remains a good appetite to invest in oil and gas, with a broader range of funds coming back into the fold.”

Mr McCaig said this was due to three factors: the growing importance of energy security; industry addressing environmental, social and governance concerns; and potential returns being “much more positive last year, compared to many other sectors”.

In renewable energy, Pinsent acted for several successful bidders on the ScotWind offshore wind leasing round.

Pinsent was at the heart of “several” ScotWind bids. Image SSE

These companies are now engaged in long term mandates on the consenting, procurement and build-out of ScotWind projects.

Meanwhile, Pinsent also advised Buccleuch Estates on the sale of the Glenmuckloch pumped storage hydro scheme, near Kirkconnel in south-west Scotland, to an infrastructure investor.

This will be the first new-build pumped hydro scheme in 30 years in the UK.

Pinsent has Scottish offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

(Victoria Jones/PA)
More London Underground workers to strike on Budget day
The FTSE 100 has tumbled while the pound jumped higher as Rishi Sunak visited Northern Ireland in efforts to sell the benefits of his new Brexit breakthrough (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
FTSE 100 tumbles into the red after recent rally while pound jumps higher
Strike action by BBC journalists will affect coverage of the upcoming Spring budget with further dates being considered around the local elections, Coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest. (Ian West/PA)
BBC England staff strike action to coincide with Spring Budget coverage
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Watch: New Aberdeenshire tourist attraction shows you how to work with sheepdogs
Victoria and Jon Erasmus in front of a copper still at the Uile-bheist distillery in Inverness.
New Inverness distillery looks to a heady tourism brew
The Ministry of Justice will embark on a programme of awareness raising and will engage with other government departments, financial service providers and charities so that people are aware of the need to obtain legal authority for adults lacking capacity (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Government rejects small payments scheme idea to tackle account access issues
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) during a rally in Manchester, as teachers in the north of England begin the first of three days of nationwide strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Schools in north of England shut doors to pupils as teachers strike over pay
Sainsbury’s has revealed plans to close two Argos depots (Owen Humphreys/PA)
More than 1,400 jobs affected as Sainsbury’s closes two depots in wider overhaul
BBC Broadcasting House (Ian West/PA)
BBC England staff vote for strike action in local radio programming row
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Strike action at Aberdeen bus depot postponed after 11th hour offer

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
Flotation day for Ithaca Energy in London – just one of the events Pinsent Mason's Scottish corporate team was involved in during 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented