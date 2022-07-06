Pinsent Masons reports better-balanced partnership and big jump in profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pinsent Masons reports better-balanced partnership and big jump in profits

By Keith Findlay
July 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 6, 2022, 12:01 pm
Katharine Hardie, chairwoman, Scotland and Northern Ireland, Pinsent Masons.
Half of the lawyers promoted to partner in Pinsent Masons’ Scottish offices in May were women, which the law firm has said underlines its commitment to gender equality.

Katharine Hardie, chairwoman, Scotland and Northern Ireland, Pinsent Masons, said: “Health and safety and real estate specialist Katherine Metcalfe in Glasgow and employment expert Claire Scott in Aberdeen have made significant contributions to our success and are a welcome addition to the partnership.

“The promotion of Geraldine Kelm, who is head of account management in the UK and Asia Pacific for our flexible legal services division, Vario, is another step towards us building a professional services firm with law at its core.”

Profits up more than 16%

Ms Hardie’s comments came as the international firm posted 2021-22 results showing profits per equity partner grew more than 16% to £739,000 and revenue increased by nearly 6% to £531.1 million.

Senior partner Richard Foley, said: “The progress we have made in diversifying client services, improving representation across the legal profession, and taking action to do our part to address climate change are all testament to what can be achieved when broader measures of success are applied to a business.

“We, like many other organisations, aspire to do the right thing for our clients, people and communities, but what we have seen since we introduced our broader metrics three years ago, is that when we measure these things over time behaviours do change.

“Purposeful and profitable growth are a consequence of getting everything else right.”

Pinsent was at the heart of two major deals involving Elgin-based Springfield Properties during the year.

Ms Hardie added: “Delivering good growth underpinned by healthy financial performance has led to an encouraging FY21-22 financial year. Sector-led and commercial expertise combined with a blend of professional services skillsets and the use of process and technology has enabled us to advise on a number of high-profile purpose-led projects.”

Pinsent was also active in the energy sector, advising in the sale of Siccar Point to Ithaca.

High profile deals involving Pinsent’s legal teams during the year included two acquisitions by Elgin-based Springfield Properties – its £46m purchase of the housebuilding operations of Glasgow-based Mactaggart & Mickel and its £56m buyout of Inverness rival Tulloch Homes.

In the energy sector, head of oil and gas Rosalie Chadwick led on the £1.25 billion takeover of Aberdeen-based Siccar Point Energy by Israeli-owned Ithaca Energy.

Pinsent employs more than 3,500people globally, including about 570 lawyers and support staff across Scottish offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

[[title]]

[[text]]

