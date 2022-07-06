Pinsent Masons reports better-balanced partnership and big jump in profits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Half of the lawyers promoted to partner in Pinsent Masons’ Scottish offices in May were women, which the law firm has said underlines its commitment to gender equality.

Katharine Hardie, chairwoman, Scotland and Northern Ireland, Pinsent Masons, said: “Health and safety and real estate specialist Katherine Metcalfe in Glasgow and employment expert Claire Scott in Aberdeen have made significant contributions to our success and are a welcome addition to the partnership.

“The promotion of Geraldine Kelm, who is head of account management in the UK and Asia Pacific for our flexible legal services division, Vario, is another step towards us building a professional services firm with law at its core.”

Profits up more than 16%

Ms Hardie’s comments came as the international firm posted 2021-22 results showing profits per equity partner grew more than 16% to £739,000 and revenue increased by nearly 6% to £531.1 million.

Senior partner Richard Foley, said: “The progress we have made in diversifying client services, improving representation across the legal profession, and taking action to do our part to address climate change are all testament to what can be achieved when broader measures of success are applied to a business.

“We, like many other organisations, aspire to do the right thing for our clients, people and communities, but what we have seen since we introduced our broader metrics three years ago, is that when we measure these things over time behaviours do change.

“Purposeful and profitable growth are a consequence of getting everything else right.”

Ms Hardie added: “Delivering good growth underpinned by healthy financial performance has led to an encouraging FY21-22 financial year. Sector-led and commercial expertise combined with a blend of professional services skillsets and the use of process and technology has enabled us to advise on a number of high-profile purpose-led projects.”

High profile deals involving Pinsent’s legal teams during the year included two acquisitions by Elgin-based Springfield Properties – its £46m purchase of the housebuilding operations of Glasgow-based Mactaggart & Mickel and its £56m buyout of Inverness rival Tulloch Homes.

In the energy sector, head of oil and gas Rosalie Chadwick led on the £1.25 billion takeover of Aberdeen-based Siccar Point Energy by Israeli-owned Ithaca Energy.

Pinsent employs more than 3,500people globally, including about 570 lawyers and support staff across Scottish offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.