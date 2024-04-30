NFUS is ‘resolutely focused’ on lobbying after Yousaf resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NFUS is ‘resolutely focused’ on lobbying after Yousaf resigns

The union's president Martin Kennedy issued a statement following the First Minister's resignation.

By Katrina Macarthur
First Minister Humza Yousaf addressing delegates at the NFUS conference 2024 in Glasgow.
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy has said that the union will remain “resolutely focussed” on lobbying for the industry following Humza Yousaf’s resignation as First Minister of Scotland.

Mr Yousaf delivered his statement at Bute House in Edinburgh yesterday and said he will continue in the role until his successor as leader of the SNP has been chosen.

Mr Kennedy, who farms near Aberfeldy said: “We thank the First Minister for his service and for having had the opportunity to meet with him several times since being elected including his address to our national conference and AGM in Glasgow in February.

“While Scottish politics is in a period of turmoil, and the potential of confidence votes in Holyrood later this week, I can reassure Scotland’s farmers and crofters that we will remain resolutely focussed on lobbying all political parties in the very best interests of Scottish food and farming.

“Regardless of what emerges in the coming days and weeks, there is legislation already making its way through the Scottish Parliament that is fundamental to delivering a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish farmers and crofters and any political instability right now must not derail or delay its passage.

“Political machinations will not detract from our intention to secure the very best deal for our members.

“The Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill, the Land Reform Bill, and more will bring forward legislation that will, for many years to come, shape our ability to feed the nation whilst delivering our obligations around tackling climate change and enhancing nature.

“Specifically on the Agriculture Bill, it is imperative that the route map towards a new agricultural support framework must stay firmly on track.”

