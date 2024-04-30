NFUS is ‘resolutely focused’ on lobbying after Yousaf resigns

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy has said that the union will remain “resolutely focussed” on lobbying for the industry following Humza Yousaf’s resignation as First Minister of Scotland.

Mr Yousaf delivered his statement at Bute House in Edinburgh yesterday and said he will continue in the role until his successor as leader of the SNP has been chosen.

Mr Kennedy, who farms near Aberfeldy said: “We thank the First Minister for his service and for having had the opportunity to meet with him several times since being elected including his address to our national conference and AGM in Glasgow in February.

“While Scottish politics is in a period of turmoil, and the potential of confidence votes in Holyrood later this week, I can reassure Scotland’s farmers and crofters that we will remain resolutely focussed on lobbying all political parties in the very best interests of Scottish food and farming.

“Regardless of what emerges in the coming days and weeks, there is legislation already making its way through the Scottish Parliament that is fundamental to delivering a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish farmers and crofters and any political instability right now must not derail or delay its passage.

“Political machinations will not detract from our intention to secure the very best deal for our members.

“The Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill, the Land Reform Bill, and more will bring forward legislation that will, for many years to come, shape our ability to feed the nation whilst delivering our obligations around tackling climate change and enhancing nature.

“Specifically on the Agriculture Bill, it is imperative that the route map towards a new agricultural support framework must stay firmly on track.”