New Inverness office for Mackenzie Construction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Civil engineering company Mackenzie Construction has opened a new office in Inverness as it looks to grow business in the north of Scotland.

It comes just months after appointing Mark Bramley as regional director.

The company said it hoped the investment would “build upon success to date in the area”.

After opening the new premises within Duncan House, Wester Inshes Place, it is now looking to recruit new members of staff to bolster the existing team.

Wealth of experience

The company, which is headquartered in Glasgow, has more than 20 years of experience working in the north and has been involved in a number of projects.

The portfolio includes Scottish Water, Scottish Canals, Inverness Airport (HIAL) and Historic Environment Scotland (HES) including the Urquhart Castle project.

Mackenzie Construction managing director Andy Dalrymple said: “We have built a highly motivated, loyal and expert local team in Inverness who constantly strive to deliver safe, high quality and cost-effective innovations and projects as well as a keen focus on developing our work in the north of Scotland.

“The appointment of Mark Bramley and the investment in the new office sees us strengthen our team and our ability to serve our clients across the length and breadth of the country.”

New growth phase

Mackenzie Contruction recently published its first carbon report, actively working towards being net zero by 2040, five years ahead of the Scottish Government’s goal.

Mr Bramley, a former Robert Gordon University student, added: “I am pleased to lead the expansion of our team in Inverness as we enter this new growth phase.

“We’re privileged to work with a diverse range of clients, in inspiring and exciting environments in the north of Scotland and I’m looking forward to seeing Mackenzie’s commitment and investment in the area support our ambitions of being a leading civil engineering and structural refurbishment contractor here, just as we are across other parts of the country.”