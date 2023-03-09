Stephen Gallacher: PGA Tour’s designated events without a cut will lack a spark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has been plenty of fallout and discussion from the PGA Tour’s announcement that some of their flagship events will have no cut in 2024.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced that from next year, eight of the PGA Tour’s leading events will have smaller and limited fields with no cut.

This move has clearly been done in response to the threat of LIV Golf tempting more PGA Tour players to switch tours.

I’m not a big fan of events without cuts. I thought it was OK when you had a few events, namely the World Golf Championships, without a halfway cut but I’m not keen to see it become the norm.

The cut puts pressure on players from the first round.

Tiger Woods said one of the records he was most proud of was his record of making 142 consecutive cuts.

A lot of the big players have backed the move but it is a direct reaction to LIV.

If that is what it is going to take to stop the top players from going to LIV then the PGA Tour will feel it is a compromise worth making.

One of the arguments being put forward is that having no cut means that fans who have tickets for the weekend or who are tuning in on a Saturday or Sunday will know the top players such as Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be in the field and won’t have made an early exit even if they aren’t playing well.

Sponsors also want the assurance that the big names will be there for all four days.

Literally 𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙜 out for a @McIlroyRory autograph 😲 pic.twitter.com/Q2ZlcnbjKA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 8, 2023

But it is a different mindset for the players when they start the week knowing they will be there on the Sunday.

Would you rather a big name was there competing to win or going through the motions over the weekend because they are so far down the leaderboard without any realistic chance of getting into contention?

Golf tournaments are all about the top end of the leaderboard and the cut lays down a marker for players to show they are on track.

Some players might find it more challenging to reach their best levels if they know they are guaranteed a pay cheque come the end of the week.

We will have to see how it plays out in the events next year but I’m not convinced it will make things more entertaining than what they have now.

I understand the thinking but I feel it takes away an element of pressure for the players by doing away with the cut.

I know the tours are trying new things to take golf to a wider audience but 72-hole events with a cut should be ultimately what players are ranked on. That is what happens with the four majors.

I actually think there is a real argument for introducing a cut after the third round, as well as the second round but the PGA Tour, have gone in a different direction.

Smith’s absence will be felt

There is no defending champion at The Players Championship at Sawgrass this week but there is plenty of quality on show.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will be teeing up in the same group which will be fascinating.

It is a shame Cam Smith – banned from the PGA Tour after joining LIV – can’t defend his title as his win there last year was incredible to watch, especially down the stretch.

But there will be plenty of contenders for the crown but many will expect one of the big names to come out on top.

Rahm was asked if there is anyone better than him when he plays his best golf. His answer was a short and firm ‘No’. I’m sure Rory and Scottie think the same about themselves.

Sawgrass is a tough course which really tests the players and it could be a riveting four days.

Preparation has not been magical

I’m in Nairobi this week but my preparations for the Magical Kenya Open have not been ideal.

My clubs did not make it across on my flight and were due to arrive the day before the tournament starts.

I spent my first two days in Kenya walking the Muthaiga course.

✅ First Chinese player to win in Africa

✅ First player from Asia to win the event

✅ Fourth DP World Tour win A week to remember for Ashun Wu last year. #MagicalKenyaOpen pic.twitter.com/Gw2k5kg39Z — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 7, 2023

It is frustrating because the last time I was in Kenya was when I was on the Challenge Tour in 1998 and I can’t really remember it.

This is a fantastic golf course with really small greens. It is quite narrow so you have to be smart, you are not going to hit too many drivers.

It is 400 metres higher than the Crans-sur-Sierre course we play in Switzerland so the ball travels a long way at such an altitude.