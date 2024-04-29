Peterhead firm JBS Group posts record turnover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead firm JBS Group posts record turnover

International work now accounts for more than 60% of projects.

By Keith Findlay
JBS Group's activities include a broad range of fabrication services.
JBS Group's activities include a broad range of fabrication services. Image: Engage PR

Peterhead engineering company JBS Group has announced record turnover, with sales up 38% to £11. 5 million over the 12 months to April 2024.

It said it had won contracts in the UK, US, Middle East, Europe, Brazil, Australia, West Africa and south-east Asia during the period.

Projects were secured with clients including operators, global engineering firms, large subsea firms, US space giants and specialist North Sea engineering companies, it added.

The firm declined to comment on profitability.

JBS Group says broad range is ‘reaping dividends’ at home and abroad

JBS sales and marketing director Jo McIntosh said: “Our broad range of products and services, supported by a proven track record, are reaping dividends. We are securing complex engineering projects in the UK and internationally that are challenging but also rewarding.”

She added: “International work now accounts for more than 60% of our projects and we expect this to increase over the next financial year. We can continue to grow by continuing to provide valuable support to client projects and expanding our capability into other markets beyond the energy sector.”

l-r Operations director Alex Whyte, sales and marketing director Jo McIntosh, managing director Mike McCafferty and general manager Gordon Milne.
l-r Operations director Alex Whyte, sales and marketing director Jo McIntosh, managing director Mike McCafferty and general manager Gordon Milne. Image: Engage PR

JBS Group has four main divisions – fabrication, its innovative Sea Axe subsea excavation technology, blast containment systems and screw conveyors.

It previously supplied its blast containment “curtains” – which can absorb and withstand blasts of extreme force and have been installed on a number of North Sea platforms – to aerospace space firm SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk.

Half century milestone for JBS Group

The company was founded as a boat-builder, J Buchan & Sons, 50 years ago.

Now operating with a team of 60, the firm is headquartered at South View, Dales Industrial Estate, Peterhead.

It won the going global category at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.

