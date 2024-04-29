Peterhead firm JBS Group posts record turnover

Peterhead engineering company JBS Group has announced record turnover, with sales up 38% to £11. 5 million over the 12 months to April 2024.

It said it had won contracts in the UK, US, Middle East, Europe, Brazil, Australia, West Africa and south-east Asia during the period.

Projects were secured with clients including operators, global engineering firms, large subsea firms, US space giants and specialist North Sea engineering companies, it added.

The firm declined to comment on profitability.

JBS Group says broad range is ‘reaping dividends’ at home and abroad

JBS sales and marketing director Jo McIntosh said: “Our broad range of products and services, supported by a proven track record, are reaping dividends. We are securing complex engineering projects in the UK and internationally that are challenging but also rewarding.”

She added: “International work now accounts for more than 60% of our projects and we expect this to increase over the next financial year. We can continue to grow by continuing to provide valuable support to client projects and expanding our capability into other markets beyond the energy sector.”

JBS Group has four main divisions – fabrication, its innovative Sea Axe subsea excavation technology, blast containment systems and screw conveyors.

It previously supplied its blast containment “curtains” – which can absorb and withstand blasts of extreme force and have been installed on a number of North Sea platforms – to aerospace space firm SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk.

Half century milestone for JBS Group

The company was founded as a boat-builder, J Buchan & Sons, 50 years ago.

Now operating with a team of 60, the firm is headquartered at South View, Dales Industrial Estate, Peterhead.

It won the going global category at the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards.