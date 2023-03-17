Zero Waste Scotland hails Deposit Return Scheme despite widespread opposition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Despite huge opposition from business, Zero Waste Scotland (ZWS) is insisting the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) due to come into force in August will be a “gamechanger” for recycling.

Ahead of Global Recycling Day this Saturday Zero Waste Scotland says the DRS will increase the recycling rate of eligible drinks containers to 90%.

It will see consumers pay a 20p deposit when they buy takeaway drinks in plastic or glass bottles or metal cans.

ZWS maintains only half of eligible containers are recycled currently.

Once the scheme is in place, the aim is to collect at least 90% in the second year of operation.

The organisation claims the scheme will lower emissions by an average of 160,000 tons of CO2 every year – the equivalent of taking 85,000 cars off the road.

ZWS chief executive Iain Gulland said: “Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme will be a gamechanger for recycling across the country.

“Not only will the scheme increase the amount of containers collected but it will also collect high quality materials that can be recycled back into high quality products.

“It will change the way we see these materials, attaching a value to them and ensuring we keep them in use for as long as possible.”

Policy attacked by Fergus Ewing

The scheme came under heavy fire recently from ex-SNP minister Fergus Ewing, who attacked his party’s policy as a “disaster” and cautioned it could turn into a “catastrophe” if not paused.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP said: “Businesses are in a state of fear.

“Some will close. Some will fail. Others will no longer sell their own produce in their own country of Scotland.

“Unless halted now, this scheme – which most businesses believe to be fatally flawed – will damage the reputation of Scotland as a place to do business.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has also urged a rethink.

What is the DRS?

New laws coming into force on August 16 mean consumers will have to pay an extra 20p when they buy drinks in single-use containers.

They can then earn that money back by returning their empty can, bottle or glass to vending machines which will be placed across Scotland.

The aim of the scheme is to improve recycling north of the border. All firms who sell drinks in containers covered under the policy will have to comply.

Businesses with a turnover of more than £85,000 a year will need to pay an initial fee of £365.