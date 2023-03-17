Zero Waste Scotland hails Deposit Return Scheme despite widespread opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zero Waste Scotland hails Deposit Return Scheme despite widespread opposition

By Simon Warburton
March 17, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: March 17, 2023, 7:02 am
Row of bottles under machine in factory
The DRS has been heavily criticised. Image: 3x1

Despite huge opposition from business, Zero Waste Scotland (ZWS) is insisting the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) due to come into force in August will be a “gamechanger” for recycling.

Ahead of Global Recycling Day this Saturday Zero Waste Scotland says the DRS will increase the recycling rate of eligible drinks containers to 90%.

It will see consumers pay a 20p deposit when they buy takeaway drinks in plastic or glass bottles or metal cans.

Bottle being put into DRS machine
Reverse vending machine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

ZWS maintains only half of eligible containers are recycled currently.

Once the scheme is in place, the aim is to collect at least 90% in the second year of operation.

The organisation claims the scheme will lower emissions by an average of 160,000 tons of CO2 every year – the equivalent of taking 85,000 cars off the road.

ZWS chief executive Iain Gulland said: “Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme will be a gamechanger for recycling across the country.

“Not only will the scheme increase the amount of containers collected but it will also collect high quality materials that can be recycled back into high quality products.

“It will change the way we see these materials, attaching a value to them and ensuring we keep them in use for as long as possible.”

Policy attacked by Fergus Ewing

The scheme came under heavy fire recently from ex-SNP minister Fergus Ewing, who attacked his party’s policy as a “disaster” and cautioned it could turn into a “catastrophe” if not paused.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP said: “Businesses are in a state of fear.

Fergus Ewing
Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges /DC Thomson

“Some will close. Some will fail. Others will no longer sell their own produce in their own country of Scotland.

“Unless halted now, this scheme – which most businesses believe to be fatally flawed – will damage the reputation of Scotland as a place to do business.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has also urged a rethink.

What is the DRS?

New laws coming into force on August 16 mean consumers will have to pay an extra 20p when they buy drinks in single-use containers.

They can then earn that money back by returning their empty can, bottle or glass to vending machines which will be placed across Scotland.

The aim of the scheme is to improve recycling north of the border. All firms who sell drinks in containers covered under the policy will have to comply.

Businesses with a turnover of more than £85,000 a year will need to pay an initial fee of £365.

