Inverness food and drink firm plots path to success amid labour shortages

Williamson Foodservice is looking at ways to further improve contract flexibility to incentivise workers amid chronic labour shortages in the UK economy.

The Inverness-based food and drink wholesaler cited recruitment as one of its most pressing challenges.

There is not a lot of fresh immigration replacing the workforce and we are all fighting for the same people – it is a smaller pool.”

Managing director Gary Williamson said: “We have a general labour shortage: people not wanting to work the same amount of hours, people leaving the workforce early.

“We have seen some of the Polish staff we had return to Poland.

Brexit Britain

Brexit has impacted immigration and slowed the movement of goods through continental Europe to the Highlands, he said.

Rising energy costs are also a pressing issue, but it is labour which is “probably number one” for him and his customers, he added.

The wholesaler – which only last week saw the triumphant return of its Williamson Walkabout trade exhibition, welcoming 60 food and drink suppliers and 400 business owners, chefs and retail staff – already uses a range of incentives to address the labour issue.

These include a bonus scheme for employees who recruit other staff and flexible contracts.

But the family-owned firm is now looking to make its contracts even more flexible in a market where “customers all want deliveries at times which suit them”.

It will also do whatever it can in terms of wage increases to “keep the business viable”, Mr Williamson added.

One bright spot amid a raft of economic challenges is that fuel costs are now falling for Williamson’s 40-strong fleet of refrigerated vans and lorries.

But the cost-of-doing business crisis is a constant worry.

“Inevitably some costs get passed on and you see what you can mitigate,” Mr Williamson said, adding: “We definitely have to look at how we move products.

Inflationary impacts ‘everywhere’

“Sometimes the efficiency of moving product allows you to absorb some of the cost.

“There are hard choices. Inflationary impacts are everywhere.

“Is this a new normal and people have adjusted? Maybe people will eat out slightly less, dine in a different way; it’s difficult to see exactly what will happen.”

The return of Williamson Walkabout was hailed as a major vote of confidence in the Highland food and drink sector after the Covid disruption.

Hundreds of attendees packed the aisles of Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

A Scottish Spirits bar showcased around 12 gin, whisky, rum and vodka brands, while there was also a dedicated fish, shellfish and artisan meats section.

Mr Williamson added: “With all the turmoil of the last few years, this was the first opportunity to run our Williamson Walkabout.

“We see it as a thank you to our customers for their ongoing loyalty.

“Suppliers have shown remarkable commitment to the Highlands and Islands by signing up, and they travelled in from all over the country in challenging weather conditions to share their knowledge about their particular food and drink category.”

Prestigious supply chain award

Williamson employs more than 100 people across operations in Inverness, Stornoway and Glasgow.

The firm was recognised during 2021-22 for its community credentials amid the pandemic.

It also recently won the supply chain gong at the 2022 Highlands and Islands Food and Drink Awards.