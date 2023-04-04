Who’s the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who’s the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope Bay

Check out the latest on new appointments in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

By Kelly Wilson
Left to right: Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners and Neil Robb. Image: Neville Robertson Communication
Left to right: Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners and Neil Robb. Image: Neville Robertson Communication

Our series in the business section is a round up of everything you need to know about the latest appointments in the north-east of Scotland.

Professional services firm Blackadders has announced the appointment of Neil Robb as head of the firm’s commercial property team.

Since qualifying as a solicitor in 1992, Mr Robb has practised in Aberdeen acting for a wide range of clients throughout Scotland.

He was a founding partner of Aberdeen firm, Plenderleath Runcie, which subsequently merged with Blackadders.

Blackadders joint managing partner and head of the commercial property team Emma Gray said: “Neil has taken on this role when the team is successfully implementing its growth strategy.

“We want to maintain and enhance our reputation for delivering clear and measured advice to our clients. Neil’s impressive credentials will certainly help us to do that.”

Mr Robb said: “I am looking forward to developing a strong team right across Scotland that can maintain Blackadders’ position as a leading commercial property firm.”

VisitAberdeenshire adds new faces

Tourism organisation VisitAberdeenshire has added five new faces to its board.

Following an extensive recruitment process, Kim Woolner, Ithaca Energy head of people and culture; Iain Hawkins, National Trust for Scotland regional director; Marlene Mitchell, Port of Aberdeen commercial manager; Mark Beveridge, Aberdeen International Airport operations director and food, drink and hospitality specialist Lorraine Waddell have joined the tourist organisation’s team.

Kim Woolner has joined the VisitAberdeenshire board.
Kim Woolner has joined the VisitAberdeenshire board. Image: VisitAberdeenshire

VisitAberdeenshire chairwoman Claire Bruce said: “The new directors bring a wealth of experience across various industries which will be hugely valuable, as they join the team at a pivotal time for both the organisation and the tourism sector.”

VisitAberdeenshire is funded by Opportunity North East, Aberdeenshire Council and Aberdeen City Council.

Pre-pandemic, direct tourism expenditure in the north-east contributed more than £730 million to the local economy every year, supporting almost 18,500 jobs across nearly 1400 diverse businesses.

Greyhope Bay expands its team

Three new non-executive directors have joined Greyhope Bay as it strengthens its board.

Anna Cairns, Del Redvers and Taryn Swales join current trustees and will help continue to drive forward the project.

Back row left to right: Del Redvers, Jonathan Smith, Natalia Alvarez, Carole Monnier, Anna Cairns, Gokay Deveci. Front row left to right: Rachel Farquhar, Fiona McIntyre, Taryn Swales.
Back row left to right: Del Redvers, Jonathan Smith, Natalia Alvarez, Carole Monnier, Anna Cairns, Gokay Deveci. Front row left to right: Rachel Farquhar, Fiona McIntyre, Taryn Swales. Image: Greyhope Bay

Greyhope Bay founder and managing director Fiona McIntyre said: “Our new non-exec director appointments Del, Taryn and Anna bring exceptional national and international experience in charity development, placemaking and project management.

“They join the wider team at an exciting time for the project as we build a plan for our future based on our model of placemaking, expanding the Greyhope Bay offer at Torry Battery and how we connect communities with our coast.”

Greyhope Bay is celebrating its Big Birthday Weekend event on April 8 and 9 with open days from 10am to 4pm.

It will include entertainment, music, rockpooling and dolphin watching.

RGU builds up architecture school

A former President of the American Institute of Architects, (AIA), has been appointed as the new Dean for The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture & Built Environment at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Professor Peter Exley FAIA RIBA NOMA is currently Professor of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and will join RGU at the end of May.

Mr Exley is founder of ‘Architecture is Fun’, a Chicago-based architecture and design firm. His practice was awarded the AIA Chicago Firm of the Year in 2017 and prides itself on designing and advocating public spaces, learning and play environments for children, families and communities.

He has also written two books including ‘Design For Kids’ (2006) and the eponymous, ‘Architecture Is Fun’, which he co-authored with his partner Sharon Exley in 2021.

Professor Peter Exley said: “I am excited to lead the Scott Sutherland’s School’s vision to solidify our position as a leader in research, and to be launching a community of confident and capable students with the capacity, and expertise to literally build a resilient future. This is only possible with an outlook that is interdisciplinary, collaborative, and public minded at local, regional, and global scales.

He added: “It’s a pivotal time in this industry, and for our community; I’m proud to be part of this RGU team leading change with vision, and purpose.”

RGU’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Steve Olivier said: “Professor Exley has a demonstrable track-record, and I am confident that under his leadership, the Scott Sutherland School can continue to build on its success as one of the country’s leading architectural schools.”

The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment is one of the three oldest of its kind in the UK, with a heritage that extends back to the 19th Century.

