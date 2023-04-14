Aberdeen oil and gas workers swap hard hats for hiking boots to raise thousands for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen oil and gas workers swap hard hats for hiking boots to raise thousands for charity

The oil workers are used to working in tough terrain. Now they’ve set themselves a different onshore challenge.

By Rob McLaren
Serica Energy workers Alan Dalgarno and Brian Langton. Image: Serica Energy
Serica Energy workers Alan Dalgarno and Brian Langton. Image: Serica Energy

Oil workers from Aberdeen are preparing to raise thousands of pounds for the British Army’s official charity.

The Serica Energy team is swapping hard hats and laptops for walking shoes as they prepare to march 54 miles.

They are taking part in ABF The Soldiers’ Charity’s Cateran Yomp in June.

Participants walk 22, 36 or 54 miles across the rugged terrain of the Perthshire countryside in under 24 hours.

Last year’s event raised £500,000 for soldiers, veterans and their families.

Serica Energy yompers

The Serica Energy team, which includes staff from Aberdeen and London, is one of the largest corporate teams taking part.

The team is being led by Aberdeen-based Scott Wells, a lead area scheduler.

He said: “When the Yomp came to our attention, we were inspired to pull a team together.

“Although I haven’t been in the forces myself, I’ve spent many an evening with friends who find it difficult to settle into civvy life. They need a listening ear as there is not enough support out there.

Aberdeen-based Scott Wells, lead area scheduler, with Serica Energy team members. Image: Serica Energy.

“I like to push myself. I’m extremely proud of the funds my cycles, runs and rows have raised for charities over the years.

“The Yomp will be the most challenging. Bring it on!”

Participants will head off on the Cateran Trail in the foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains at 6am on Saturday June 3.

Tragedy inspiration for taking part

Mr Wells will be joined by colleagues aged 25 to 60 in roles ranging from offshore technicians to senior management.

Michael McIntosh, production technician, was a Gordon Highlanders reservist in the 1980s.

He said: “Many of my ‘Bydand Brothers’ chose to join the regular army during the Gulf and Iraq wars.

“Some of those returned from conflict zones suffering from PTSD and with very little support from the Armed Forces they had served.

“The Yomp has given me the opportunity to help raise awareness and funds for ABF.”

Brian Langton, mechanical technician, said: “My mind sometimes takes me back to my time with the Royal Navy diving branch and the inexplicable death of a super fit colleague. Though never proven, it was a suspected suicide.

“The devastation that caused to friends and family and the possibility of avoiding it with better support has stuck with me.

“Over the years, I have also observed people struggle with PTSD with little support.”

Serica, which has 11 fields in the UK North Sea, recently announced a 361% jump in profits.

Since its launch, the Cateran Yomp has raised more than £4 million for ABF. Donations fund everything from wheelchair ramps for the homes of soldiers, veterans and their families, to respite care for injured soldiers returning from the front line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Members of the PCS have been taking strike action for months over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fresh strikes by civil servants as unions attack pay rise announcement
Experts also suggested that people are opting for frozen food over fresh food because it is longer-lasting and less likely to lead to waste (Asda/ PA)
Shoppers head to frozen food aisles to quell ‘sizzling hot’ inflation hit
Gas network Cadent has said residents in its proposed trial area can stay on gas if they choose to (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Scrap gas networks’ right to forcibly enter homes, campaigners tell peers
Bootmaker Dr Martens has seen its sales step up but cut its profit expectations (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Dr Martens stamps down profit guidance after warehouse headache
Online electricals retailer AO World has improved its profit outlook (Alamy/PA)
AO World increases profit outlook for fourth time after cutting costs
Fashion chain Superdry has warned over its profits and revealed plans to cut costs by more than £35 million (Ian West/ PA)
Superdry to slash costs and consider fundraise after sales disappoint
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
The RMT said its national executive committee is considering the offer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rail workers’ union leaders considering updated offer to resolve dispute
888 bought William Hill last year (Aaron Chown/PA)
888 sees chunk of online sales disappear after problem gambling efforts
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the pensions industry should be reformed (PA)
Pension system needs ‘big reform’ to ensure higher returns, says Hunt

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/Chris Donnan
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
3
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
6
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
7
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
8
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
9
Captain Colin Watt, former Macduff skipper and Aberdeen marine controller.
Daughter’s tribute to former Macduff skipper Colin Watt, 72
10
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog

More from Press and Journal

Police and fire are on the scene.
A90 closed near Crimond due to multi-vehicle collision
This guy couldn't be more excited to see you. Image: Shutterstock
12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax
St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. James Shewan is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Campaigner Lisa Beckett in Dalmally, with surrounding landscape new pylons could impact upon.
Dalmally says 'No More Pylons' as community builds funds for fight SSEN plans
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie Picture shows; Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie. Inverbervie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business…
Post Thumbnail
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…
Peterhead's Jack Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown praises changes made by caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan…
Dandara CEO Trevor Dempsey is delighted at winning the award for the third year in a row.
Dandara team scoops five-star award for customer satisfaction

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]