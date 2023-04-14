Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown praises changes made by caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown has praised the positive influence of the Blue Toon’s caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan.

The duo have been tasked to keep Peterhead in League One, following David Robertson’s dismissal after fewer than four months in charge.

Jordon Brown and Strachan have been at the helm for four games now, winning once, and there have been noticeable improvements – despite the Buchan side still occupying bottom spot.

The Blue Toon are two points adrift of Clyde at the foot of League One.

Ahead of their clash with Montrose at Links Park on Saturday, Jack Brown says the squad have the required mindset to beat the drop thanks to the player-coach duo.

He said: “Every game is a big game. We’re looking forward to every game because Jordon and Ryan have instilled belief and confidence in us.

“Individually and collectively, they’ve instilled it in us. Training has been really good and it’s just the way they speak and go about things.

“It’s been really impressive, so all the boys are really enjoying it.”

With four games remaining, Brown says it’s “do-or-die time” as a win over Montrose could move Peterhead up to ninth ahead of their meeting with relegation rivals Clyde next weekend.

Brown said: “It’s do-or-die time now. The way the fixtures are set up, we know how big Saturday is.

“We know how many points are up for grabs and every point counts.

“We’re just really looking forward to it, and we’ll give it all we’ve got on Saturday.”

It would be a remarkable achievement if Peterhead escaped relegation after a dismal league campaign which has produced just three victories so far, and Brown knows how much it would mean to all involved with the Buchan outfit.

Brown said: “It would mean everything for the team, for Jordon and Ryan, the fans and the entire club.

“We all know how important it would be for us. Everyone knows how big a club this is – we know we should be in this league.

“It would be massive for everyone if we stay up.”