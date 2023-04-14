Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown praises changes made by caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown praises changes made by caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan

The player-interim co-managers have instilled 'belief and confidence' in the Blue Toon squad.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead's Jack Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Jack Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown has praised the positive influence of the Blue Toon’s caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan.

The duo have been tasked to keep Peterhead in League One, following David Robertson’s dismissal after fewer than four months in charge.

Jordon Brown and Strachan have been at the helm for four games now, winning once, and there have been noticeable improvements – despite the Buchan side still occupying bottom spot.

The Blue Toon are two points adrift of Clyde at the foot of League One.

Ahead of their clash with Montrose at Links Park on Saturday, Jack Brown says the squad have the required mindset to beat the drop thanks to the player-coach duo.

He said: “Every game is a big game. We’re looking forward to every game because Jordon and Ryan have instilled belief and confidence in us.

“Individually and collectively, they’ve instilled it in us. Training has been really good and it’s just the way they speak and go about things.

“It’s been really impressive, so all the boys are really enjoying it.”

Peterhead player-interim co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS.

With four games remaining, Brown says it’s “do-or-die time” as a win over Montrose could move Peterhead up to ninth ahead of their meeting with relegation rivals Clyde next weekend.

Brown said: “It’s do-or-die time now. The way the fixtures are set up, we know how big Saturday is.

“We know how many points are up for grabs and every point counts.

“We’re just really looking forward to it, and we’ll give it all we’ve got on Saturday.”

It would be a remarkable achievement if Peterhead escaped relegation after a dismal league campaign which has produced just three victories so far, and Brown knows how much it would mean to all involved with the Buchan outfit.

Jack Brown in action for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown

Brown said: “It would mean everything for the team, for Jordon and Ryan, the fans and the entire club.

“We all know how important it would be for us. Everyone knows how big a club this is – we know we should be in this league.

“It would be massive for everyone if we stay up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead were beaten 2-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoor. Image: SNS.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline
Dunfermline's Craig Wighton scored his side's second goal against Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead suffer 2-0 defeat to League One leaders Dunfermline Athletic
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Chance to climb off bottom of League One 'massive incentive' for Peterhead against Dunfermline…
Peterhead's Josh Oyinsan celebrates his goal with Kieran Shanks and Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 FC Edinburgh: Blue Toon win for the first time since January
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen on the up but worrying times for the north-east's other SPFL…
Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown, right. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead have to turn improvements into points, says caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
Frank Krukowski.
Joe Harper: Frank Krukowski was Peterhead prankster - I'll miss him and Morton hero…
Peterhead's Jordon Brown with a header on target against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown.
Queen of the South 2-1 Peterhead: Jordon Brown encouraged by Blue Toon display
Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown in action against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown aims to bring back belief in bid to beat…

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
3
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
2
5
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
6
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
7
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
8
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
9
Captain Colin Watt, former Macduff skipper and Aberdeen marine controller.
Daughter’s tribute to former Macduff skipper Colin Watt, 72
10
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog

More from Press and Journal

The Courier, Features, CR0027302, Out and About, Gayle Ritchie story, Gayle visits Inchoeach Farm/Shealwalls Farm - one of many farms across Scotland taking part in Go Rural Scotland/Visit Scotland's "Lambathon", showcasing agri-tourism across the country. Picture shows; some of the lambs which were only hours old. Monday 29th March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
Police officers based at the airport were called to almost 500 more incidents this year than the previous year. Aberdeen International Airport.
Revealed: Aberdeen Airport police attended over 1,700 incidents last year
Road closed. Image: DC Thomson
A90 closed near Crimond due to two-vehicle collision
This guy couldn't be more excited to see you. Image: Shutterstock
12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax
St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. James Shewan is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Campaigner Lisa Beckett in Dalmally, with surrounding landscape new pylons could impact upon.
Dalmally says 'No More Pylons' as community builds funds to fight SSEN plans
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie Picture shows; Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie. Inverbervie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business…
Post Thumbnail
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]