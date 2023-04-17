Officers clock 25 drivers speeding on NC500 route over three days

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers in the Highlands detected 25 speed-related offences while on patrol over the weekend.

Those from the road policing and safety camera units carried out enforcement on the NC500 route between Friday and Sunday.

They clocked a total of 25 motorists speeding on the route which resulted in a number of people being referred to the procurator fiscal and others issued with fixed penalties.

One driver was detected travelling at 95mph in a 70mph zone of the A9 Perth to Inverness road near Tore.

Two others were recorded at 97mph and 91mph on the A832 Cromarty to Gairloch road at Achnasheen which has a speed limit of 60mph.

A further three motorists were detected on a 60mph stretch of the A9 near Helmsdale driving at more than 80mph – two at 89mph and one at 83mph.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Travelling above the speed limit allows each driver less time to react to hazards that appear on the road. That includes on roads which drivers know well.

“A crash involving speed affects more than just you and your car – it also impacts your family, the victim’s family, the emergency services and those who witness it.”