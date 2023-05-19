Could a rival coffee chain be moving into former Caffe Nero Aberdeen site?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Speculation is mounting a rival coffee chain could be getting ready to takeover the former Caffe Nero site in Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Rumours are circulating that Black Sheep Coffee is to open its second cafe in the city – after opening its first site in Union Square shopping centre.

Coffee fans were left in shock at the sudden closure of Caffe Nero, at the corner of Market Street, on Thursday.

Since then speculation has been mounting the global cafe chain Black Sheep Coffee, founded by St Andrews University flatmates, is to open in Caffe Nero’s former site.

Shock closure

Caffe Nero’s sudden closure is the latest to hit the Granite Mile, which has been under pressure for years as the number of empty shops continues to grow.

Customers were notified by a note on the door which stated: “It is with great sadness that we regret to inform you that this store will permanently close this Thursday, May 18 at 4pm.

“We would like to take a moment to thank all our wonderful customers for their continued support over the years.”

The chain said the lease on the building has run out, so the decision has been made to focus on the other two Union Street branches at numbers 452 and 160 which will be staying open.

Black Sheep history

Black Sheep Coffee opened in Union Square yesterday with 12 new jobs being created.

It has 79 seats inside, and room for about 60 customers at the seating on the Union Square concourse.

The company was founded by former St Andrews University students Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet who opened the first outlet in Camden in 2013.

It has since opened franchise stores across the UK, including in St Andrews last year.

A spokeswoman for Black Sheep Coffee today refused to confirm or deny the opening of a second cafe saying: “We aren’t in the position to comment on future stores in Aberdeen just at this stage but we will be in contact if anything changes.”