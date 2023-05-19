Could a rival coffee chain be moving into former Caffe Nero Aberdeen site?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Could a rival coffee chain be moving into former Caffe Nero Aberdeen site?

Speculation is growing that a global name could be set to open in the Union Street location.

By Kelly Wilson
Could a rival coffee chain be about to move into the former Caffe Nero building? Image: DC Thomson design team
Could a rival coffee chain be about to move into the former Caffe Nero building? Image: DC Thomson design team

Speculation is mounting a rival coffee chain could be getting ready to takeover the former Caffe Nero site in Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Rumours are circulating that Black Sheep Coffee is to open its second cafe in the city – after opening its first site in Union Square shopping centre.

Coffee fans were left in shock at the sudden closure of Caffe Nero, at the corner of Market Street, on Thursday.

Since then speculation has been mounting the global cafe chain Black Sheep Coffee, founded by St Andrews University flatmates, is to open in Caffe Nero’s former site.

Shock closure

Caffe Nero’s sudden closure is the latest to hit the Granite Mile, which has been under pressure for years as the number of empty shops continues to grow.

Customers were notified by a note on the door which stated: “It is with great sadness that we regret to inform you that this store will permanently close this Thursday, May 18 at 4pm.

“We would like to take a moment to thank all our wonderful customers for their continued support over the years.”

The chain said the lease on the building has run out, so the decision has been made to focus on the other two Union Street branches at numbers 452 and 160 which will be staying open.

Black Sheep history

Black Sheep Coffee opened in Union Square yesterday with 12 new jobs being created.

It has 79 seats inside, and room for about 60 customers at the seating on the Union Square concourse.

Black Sheep Coffee in Union Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The company was founded by former St Andrews University students Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet who opened the first outlet in Camden in 2013.

It has since opened franchise stores across the UK, including in St Andrews last year.

A spokeswoman for Black Sheep Coffee today refused to confirm or deny the opening of a second cafe saying: “We aren’t in the position to comment on future stores in Aberdeen just at this stage but we will be in contact if anything changes.”

