Aberdeen coffee fans in shock as Caffe Nero closure leaves another Union Street shop lying empty

Coffee fans in Aberdeen have been left shocked and disappointed as a prominent Caffe Nero on Union Street closed its doors for the last time today.

The announcement was only made yesterday, with a note on the door saying that it was to permanently close today.

Caffe Nero revealed today the reason for its closure was due to its lease on the building – which is located at the corner of Market Street – coming to a “natural end”.

The coffee chain’s two other locations on the street will remain open, with all staff being transferred to these locations.

Meanwhile, Caffe Nero confirmed to The P&J they are looking for a new site in the area.

However, its closure was more bad news for the future of Union Street – Aberdeen’s iconic Granite Mile – which has over 45 shops lying empty.

Jennifer Murray, from Blackdog, who was standing outside with her last Caffe Nero coffee from the branch, was worried if it would be replaced by another vape shop, with a number already located on the street.

She added: “It’s a shame, nobody wants to come to Union Street because everyone wants to go to Union Square.”

James Will was also concerned that another shop had closed on the famous street, saying it was “bad” for the city centre.

Mr Will added: “Little by little, it’s just getting quieter and quieter, it needs to change. Some new thinking has to come in to draw people back into the city, otherwise it’s just going to be another housing complex.”

Students spoke of their disappointment at Caffe Nero’s closure, with Mia unaware that it was happening.

She said: “When the library is full, this is usually where I come because it’s open until 8pm at night, and I come here with my friends a lot. It will be interesting to see what it’s replacement is.”

‘Need to go all the way to Pret’

Sarah told us that she started visiting Nero “more often” this year to study, adding: “It’s quite surprising, I was really not expecting it, because it’s always been so busy here.”

Freya Aman added: “Now I will need to go all the way to Pret.”

Despite another closure on Union Street, there is still hope that it can be rejuvenated, with community-led initiative Our Union Street being set up by former Wood Group chief executive Bob Keiller in March.