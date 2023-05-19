Business Bigger North Sea strikes on the way after 600 more Bilfinger workers reject pay offers Workers will down tools in two 48-hour strikes next month By Hamish Penman and Keith Findlay May 19 2023, 4.35pm Share Bigger North Sea strikes on the way after 600 more Bilfinger workers reject pay offers Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5749858/bilfinger-north-sea-strikes/ Copy Link 0 comment Another 600 Bilfinger workers are joining next month's strikes. Image: Bilfinger [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation