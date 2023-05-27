Counting down to the biggest HR events of the year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Excitement is building for the biggest day of the year for human resources (HR) professionals in Scotland as the clock ticks down towards the 2023 cHeRries Conference and Awards in Aberdeen.

The conference – being held by The Press and Journal (P&J) and The Courier in association with wealth management firm Mattioli Woods – will deliver insights and practical advice in areas such as training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness.

Delegates will also head about the many benefits to business of diversity and inclusion.

And the highly anticipated awards, also being held by the P&J and Courier in association with Mattioli Woods, will honour the best and brightest examples of HR excellence over the past 12 months.

Both events take place at the same venue, P&J Live, on Thursday June 8.

The conference is on from 8.45am-4pm. It will feature three main panel sessions, lunch and an exhibition, as well as the keynote speech from diversity champion Samantha Jayne Nelson.

She is said to be the first offshore installation manager in the oil and gas industry to openly identify as transgender.

To hear from her and the strong line-up of others speakers, visit dctevents.com/event/the-cherries-conference/

Who will win on June 8?

Finalists in the latest edition of the cHeRries Awards were unveiled last month.

A total of 30 individuals and businesses were nominated after a tough judging process.

The awards recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

There are 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry gong for outstanding contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

This award, won last year by Aberdeen-shire-based organisational improvement and development consultant Willie MacColl, will be chosen by a panel of judges and announced at the ceremony.

The other nine award categories were open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter or be nominated for.

Finalists recently gathered at Cask & Cream, in the Hilton Aberdeen Teca hotel, to enjoy a night of networking ahead of next month’s big event.

For more information on all the awards up for grabs, as well as booking details, visit cherriesawards.co.uk

cHeRries 2023 finalists

Culture transformation project of the year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Management board and HR teams, Asco

HR team, Neptune Energy

Appreciate team, Worley

Employer of the year, sponsored by Stork

Aker Solutions

McGregor Consultants

WM Donald

HR leader of the year, sponsored by Pinsent Masons

Katherine Webster, HR manager, employee engagement, Stork

Kathryn McLeod, talent acquisition portfolio manager, Worley

Rachel O’Donnell, HR manager, WM Donald

HR professional of the year, sponsored by Brodies

Brogan McPherson, HR advisor, Exceed

Kelly Paddon, HR business partner/equality, diversity and inclusion ambassador, Bilfinger UK

Laura Hardie, occupational health and wellbeing advisor, Bilfinger UK

Manju Beena, HR business partner, Core Laboratories

Learning and development of the year, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec

Training and competency team, Bilfinger UK

Stork

HR and operations team, WM Donald

Local HeRo of the year, sponsored by WM Donald

Kelly Paddon, HR business partner/equality, diversity and inclusion ambassador, Bilfinger UK

Neve McPherson, HR administrator, Peterson Energy Logistics

Ross Jolly, Aberdeen Young Professionals founder and lead technical recruiter, Global E&C

Rising star of the year, sponsored by Bilfinger UK

Ellie Reidford, HR partner, Baker Hughes

Lee Bowen, HR administrator, Carnoustie Golf Links

Natalie Angus, HR co-ordinator, CRC Evans

Yvonne McHardy, HR Advisor, Aberdeenshire Council

Team of the year, sponsored by CIPD

Recruitment team, Bilfinger UK

HR team, CRC Evans

UK operations resourcing Team, Wood

Wellbeing in the workplace award, sponsored by Lang & Co

HR team, Absoft

HR department, Carnoustie Golf Links

Occupational health team, Stork

HR and communications, Subsea7