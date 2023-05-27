Counting down to the biggest HR events of the year

Excitement is building for the biggest day of the year for human resources (HR) professionals in Scotland as the clock ticks down towards the 2023 cHeRries Conference and Awards in Aberdeen.
The conference – being held by The Press and Journal (P&J) and The Courier in association with wealth management firm Mattioli Woods – will deliver insights and practical advice in areas such as training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness.
Delegates will also head about the many benefits to business of diversity and inclusion.
And the highly anticipated awards, also being held by the P&J and Courier in association with Mattioli Woods, will honour the best and brightest examples of HR excellence over the past 12 months.
Both events take place at the same venue, P&J Live, on Thursday June 8.
The conference is on from 8.45am-4pm. It will feature three main panel sessions, lunch and an exhibition, as well as the keynote speech from diversity champion Samantha Jayne Nelson.
She is said to be the first offshore installation manager in the oil and gas industry to openly identify as transgender.
To hear from her and the strong line-up of others speakers, visit dctevents.com/event/the-cherries-conference/
Who will win on June 8?
Finalists in the latest edition of the cHeRries Awards were unveiled last month.
A total of 30 individuals and businesses were nominated after a tough judging process.
The awards recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.
There are 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry gong for outstanding contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods.
This award, won last year by Aberdeen-shire-based organisational improvement and development consultant Willie MacColl, will be chosen by a panel of judges and announced at the ceremony.
The other nine award categories were open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter or be nominated for.
Finalists recently gathered at Cask & Cream, in the Hilton Aberdeen Teca hotel, to enjoy a night of networking ahead of next month’s big event.
For more information on all the awards up for grabs, as well as booking details, visit cherriesawards.co.uk
cHeRries 2023 finalists
Culture transformation project of the year, sponsored by Hunter Adams
- Management board and HR teams, Asco
- HR team, Neptune Energy
- Appreciate team, Worley
Employer of the year, sponsored by Stork
- Aker Solutions
- McGregor Consultants
- WM Donald
HR leader of the year, sponsored by Pinsent Masons
- Katherine Webster, HR manager, employee engagement, Stork
- Kathryn McLeod, talent acquisition portfolio manager, Worley
- Rachel O’Donnell, HR manager, WM Donald
HR professional of the year, sponsored by Brodies
- Brogan McPherson, HR advisor, Exceed
- Kelly Paddon, HR business partner/equality, diversity and inclusion ambassador, Bilfinger UK
- Laura Hardie, occupational health and wellbeing advisor, Bilfinger UK
- Manju Beena, HR business partner, Core Laboratories
Learning and development of the year, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec
- Training and competency team, Bilfinger UK
- Stork
- HR and operations team, WM Donald
Local HeRo of the year, sponsored by WM Donald
- Kelly Paddon, HR business partner/equality, diversity and inclusion ambassador, Bilfinger UK
- Neve McPherson, HR administrator, Peterson Energy Logistics
- Ross Jolly, Aberdeen Young Professionals founder and lead technical recruiter, Global E&C
Rising star of the year, sponsored by Bilfinger UK
- Ellie Reidford, HR partner, Baker Hughes
- Lee Bowen, HR administrator, Carnoustie Golf Links
- Natalie Angus, HR co-ordinator, CRC Evans
- Yvonne McHardy, HR Advisor, Aberdeenshire Council
Team of the year, sponsored by CIPD
- Recruitment team, Bilfinger UK
- HR team, CRC Evans
- UK operations resourcing Team, Wood
Wellbeing in the workplace award, sponsored by Lang & Co
- HR team, Absoft
- HR department, Carnoustie Golf Links
- Occupational health team, Stork
- HR and communications, Subsea7
