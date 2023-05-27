Counting down to the biggest HR events of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It's all going to be happening at P&J Live in Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
Cherries award trophies
Everyone involved in HR wants to get their hands on one of these coveted awards. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson

Excitement is building for the biggest day of the year for human resources (HR) professionals in Scotland as the clock ticks down towards the 2023 cHeRries Conference and Awards in Aberdeen.

The conference – being held by The Press and Journal (P&J) and The Courier in association with wealth management firm Mattioli Woods – will deliver insights and practical advice in areas such as training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness.

Delegates will also head about the many benefits to business of diversity and inclusion.

And the highly anticipated awards, also being held by the P&J and Courier in association with Mattioli Woods, will honour the best and brightest examples of HR excellence over the past 12 months.

Both events take place at the same venue, P&J Live, on Thursday June 8.

P&J Live in Aberdeen
P&J Live is hosting the big HR events. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

The conference is on from 8.45am-4pm. It will feature three main panel sessions, lunch and an exhibition, as well as the keynote speech from diversity champion Samantha Jayne Nelson.

She is said to be the first offshore installation manager in the oil and gas industry to openly identify as transgender.

To hear from her and the strong line-up of others speakers, visit dctevents.com/event/the-cherries-conference/

Who will win on June 8?

Finalists in the latest edition of the cHeRries Awards were unveiled last month.

A total of 30 individuals and businesses were nominated after a tough judging process.

The awards recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

There are 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry gong for outstanding contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

This award, won last year by Aberdeen-shire-based organisational improvement and development consultant Willie MacColl, will be chosen by a panel of judges and announced at the ceremony.

Last year's Top cHeRrywinner Willie MacColl, left, is presented with his trophy by Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director at Mattioli Woods
Last year’s Top cHeRry<br />winner Willie MacColl, left, is presented with his trophy by Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director at Mattioli Woods. Image: Paul Glendell /DC Thomson

The other nine award categories were open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter or be nominated for.

Finalists recently gathered at Cask & Cream, in the Hilton Aberdeen Teca hotel, to enjoy a night of networking ahead of next month’s big event.

For more information on all the awards up for grabs, as well as booking details, visit cherriesawards.co.uk

cHeRries 2023 finalists

Culture transformation project of the year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

  • Management board and HR teams, Asco
  • HR team, Neptune Energy
  • Appreciate team, Worley

Employer of the year, sponsored by Stork

  • Aker Solutions
  • McGregor Consultants
  • WM Donald

HR leader of the year, sponsored by Pinsent Masons

  • Katherine Webster, HR manager, employee engagement, Stork
  • Kathryn McLeod, talent acquisition portfolio manager, Worley
  • Rachel O’Donnell, HR manager, WM Donald

HR professional of the year, sponsored by Brodies

  • Brogan McPherson, HR advisor, Exceed
  • Kelly Paddon, HR business partner/equality, diversity and inclusion ambassador, Bilfinger UK
  • Laura Hardie, occupational health and wellbeing advisor, Bilfinger UK
  • Manju Beena, HR business partner, Core Laboratories

Learning and development of the year, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec

  • Training and competency team, Bilfinger UK
  • Stork
  • HR and operations team, WM Donald
Dancing at the silent disco at last year’s cHeRries Awards. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Local HeRo of the year, sponsored by WM Donald

  • Kelly Paddon, HR business partner/equality, diversity and inclusion ambassador, Bilfinger UK
  • Neve McPherson, HR administrator, Peterson Energy Logistics
  • Ross Jolly, Aberdeen Young Professionals founder and lead technical recruiter, Global E&C

Rising star of the year, sponsored by Bilfinger UK

  • Ellie Reidford, HR partner, Baker Hughes
  • Lee Bowen, HR administrator, Carnoustie Golf Links
  • Natalie Angus, HR co-ordinator, CRC Evans
  • Yvonne McHardy, HR Advisor, Aberdeenshire Council

Team of the year, sponsored by CIPD

  • Recruitment team, Bilfinger UK
  • HR team, CRC Evans
  • UK operations resourcing Team, Wood

Wellbeing in the workplace award, sponsored by Lang & Co

  • HR team, Absoft
  • HR department, Carnoustie Golf Links
  • Occupational health team, Stork
  • HR and communications, Subsea7

Editor's Picks

[[title]]