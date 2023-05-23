Spey Bay Golf Course bought by US-based online golf community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spey Bay Golf Course bought by US-based online golf community

The 18-hole golf course also included the associated caravan park, clubhouse and former driving range in the sale.

By Kelly Wilson
spey bay golf course
Spey Bay Golf Course sits at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

An online community of more than 5,400 golf enthusiasts have bought Spey Bay Golf Course in Moray.

US-based Links Golf Club already has access to several US courses but Spey Bay is the first they own outright.

The list price for the course, which sits along the Moray coastline just east of the mouth of the River Spey, was around £750,000 but it is believed to have sold for higher.

Designed by Ben Sayers, Spey Bay Golf Course was opened in 1907.

Lossiemouth-born Ramsay Macdonald, who was the UK’s first Labour prime minister, was a distinguished former member.

Links members were given a simple majority vote on whether to proceed with the purchase, with 88% of more than 4,300 votes in favour of the purchase.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Inverness office partner Neil Calder said: “There was an extremely competitive closing date and offers well over asking price were received.

“It is a rare opportunity to own a true links course in Scotland, the home of golf and we wish the new owners well in their venture.”

Strutt & Parker director Euan MacCrimmon added: “The volume of enquiries for Spey Bay golf course was incredible, and we received enquiries and offers from a wide range of UK and international interests.

“We are delighted to secure this deal with LinksDAO and wish them all the best with their exciting plans for the course.”

Who are Links?

Links Golf Club allows exclusive member benefits at courses worldwide and says it’s the “largest and most active community in golf”.

It was created in 2021 and mainly consists of tech-forward millennials and Gen-Z golfers who have found a passion for the sport.

Links says it wants to revolutionise traditional golf by offering enthusiasts unique and exclusive experiences.

In just one day last year they raised £9 million and have raised nearly £10m by selling NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which are generally created using the same type of programming used for cryptocurrencies.

However, they cannot be traded or exchanged in the same way that other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can be.

During the consultation process with members Links recommended investing in the Moray course ahead of “mediocre” prospects in America.

