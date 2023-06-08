Energy experts warn £24 billion of UK investment faces chop under Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy experts warn £24 billion of UK investment faces chop under Labour

Wood Mackenzie also says firms are already taking steps to mitigate electoral success for Sir Keir Starmer's party

By Hamish Penman and Keith Findlay
Sir Keir Starmer.
Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to stop new oil and gas projects in the UK North Sea. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The potential impact of Labour’s opposition to new North Sea licensing is laid bare in alarming new study findings.

Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac) looked at what it will mean for the UK’s offshore energy industry if the party wins power at the next general-election.

Should Sir Keir Starmer lead his party to victory, WoodMac claims £24 billion of spending on new projects will be at risk.

‘Tone deaf’

Plans to block further North Sea drilling have been branded “tone deaf” by opposition parties.

According to Edinburgh-based WoodMac, whose analysis was revealed in business publication City AM, Labour’s mooted policy is also having a more immediate impact.

The prospect of a Labour government is already pushing firms to look at investment opportunities elsewhere, WoodMac said.

North Sea licensing

Investment in new energy projects is already at “historical lows”, with fiscal instability and political sentiment suppressing appetite, it added.

And the consultancy warned it could drop even further, to about £800 million a year by 2027.

An “investment paralysis” means marginal schemes would face the chop, risking a premature shutdown of the North Sea, it said.

Green energy developments are unlikely to be exempt from the uncertainty either, particularly given many oil and gas companies increasingly have a foot in both camps.

Kicking industry while it’s down

Given the growing demand for new energy sources following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, it should be boom time for the industry – but in the UK that is far from the case.

A number of factors have combined to pour water on the sector’s buoyancy.

Most notable among these is Westminster’s North Sea energy profits levy (EPL), or “windfall tax”.

Oil platform and a supply vessel in the North sea during sunset
Is the sun setting on the UK oil and gas industry? Image: Shutterstock

The EPL was launched in May 2022 and increased in November to push total taxation on energy production from the UK North Sea to 75%. Industry has persistently highlighted its detrimental impact on investor sentiment, a fear borne out by firms shelving new spend.

Sir Keir’s plans to block new oil and gas projects have added fuel to the fire.

Labour is widely tipped for victory at the next general-election, expected in 2024.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, right, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a visit to Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

Speaking last week on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Offshore Energies UK chief executive David Whitehouse warned Labour’s stance would not deliver any new jobs and risked “importing the energy transition”.

Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin said shutting the door on new oil and gas investments was “too simplistic”, while trade unions also voiced their opposition.

Still  a window of opportunity for new projects in UK North Sea

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has since confirmed the party will honour new oil and gas licences awarded by the current government, including for the controversial Rosebank field west of Shetland.

Operator Equinor has yet to make a final investment decision on Rosebank amid concerns about the impact to industry of the EPL. The development is also vulnerable to a growing clamour from environmental campaigners and some politicians for an end to the exploitation of fossil fuels.

Mr Whitehouse has described the project as “absolutely critical” to the UK’s energy security.

