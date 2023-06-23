Highland nursery enters liquidation following shock closure

A north nursery has entered liquidation after a poor care inspection led to its closure.

Country Bumpkins Nursery, in Ardersier, warned parents it was shutting less than 24 hours before children were due to be cared for.

An unannounced inspection found children were put at “serious risk”.

The nursery, which opened in 2012, was registered to care for up to 72 children.

Damning report

The inspectors found a lack of consistency regarding the administration of medicine, dirty outdoor equipment and inadequate nappy changing facilities.

They were “very concerned” about the care provided and found major issues with management, including proper staff checks not being completed.

The report said: “We found that there was no effective audit of staff’s registration with professional bodies and, as a result, a member of staff was working with children whilst not appropriately registered. This had the potential to put children at serious risk.”

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said the nursery had several areas which required improvement.

They added: “A recent inspection of this nursery identified some areas of care which needed to improve so that children experienced the quality of care that they, their families and carers have a right to expect.”

Day care ‘dream’

Despite the damning inspection report, many parents have come out in support of the nursery staff and environment.

One parent described it as a “second home” for the children.

She said: “I just want to say that I have nothing but respect for the staff that worked with my little boy.

“The care and attention they gave him always shone through and they were clearly trying to do their best in what appeared to be some very challenging circumstances.

“Those staff have supported us in the days following the closure to provide emergency childcare.

“I am hugely grateful to them for still supporting the parents and children at what must also be a really difficult time for them.”

The nursery offered several outdoor activities, including a yurt classroom and “forest school”.

Another parent called it “the dream nursery” and said she had an “incredible experience”.

The mum added: “Now we’re desperately scrambling around for something that comes anywhere close to what Country Bumpkins offered.

“We won’t find it. It was the dream nursery.”

Inverness Sheriff court has appointed Ian Wright and Scott Milne of Quantama Advisory as provisional liquidators.