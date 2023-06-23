Highland nursery enters liquidation following shock closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland nursery enters liquidation following shock closure

The nursery in Ardersier shut its doors unexpectedly and, after a scathing report, is now officially bust.

By Alex Banks
The Ardersier Nursery has entered liquidation following its closure. Image: Google Maps
The Ardersier Nursery has entered liquidation following its closure. Image: Google Maps

A north nursery has entered liquidation after a poor care inspection led to its closure.

Country Bumpkins Nursery, in Ardersier, warned parents it was shutting less than 24 hours before children were due to be cared for.

An unannounced inspection found children were put at “serious risk”.

The nursery, which opened in 2012, was registered to care for up to 72 children.

Damning report

The inspectors found a lack of consistency regarding the administration of medicine, dirty outdoor equipment and inadequate nappy changing facilities.

They were “very concerned” about the care provided and found major issues with management, including proper staff checks not being completed.

The report said: “We found that there was no effective audit of staff’s registration with professional bodies and, as a result, a member of staff was working with children whilst not appropriately registered. This had the potential to put children at serious risk.”

The report on Country Bumpkins Nursery left parents shocked. Image: Google Maps

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said the nursery had several areas which required improvement.

They added: “A recent inspection of this nursery identified some areas of care which needed to improve so that children experienced the quality of care that they, their families and carers have a right to expect.”

Day care ‘dream’

Despite the damning inspection report, many parents have come out in support of the nursery staff and environment.

One parent described it as a “second home” for the children.

She said: “I just want to say that I have nothing but respect for the staff that worked with my little boy.

“The care and attention they gave him always shone through and they were clearly trying to do their best in what appeared to be some very challenging circumstances.

“Those staff have supported us in the days following the closure to provide emergency childcare.

The nursery in Ardersier had a range of outdoor learning activities. Image: Google Maps

“I am hugely grateful to them for still supporting the parents and children at what must also be a really difficult time for them.”

The nursery offered several outdoor activities, including a yurt classroom and “forest school”.

Another parent called it “the dream nursery” and said she had an “incredible experience”.

The mum added: “Now we’re desperately scrambling around for something that comes anywhere close to what Country Bumpkins offered.

“We won’t find it. It was the dream nursery.”

Inverness Sheriff court has appointed Ian Wright and Scott Milne of Quantama Advisory as provisional liquidators.

